NASCAR driver DISQUALIFIED from race ahead of Daytona 500

NASCAR has released an official statement confirming the disqualification of a driver during Daytona 500 race week.

Sunday is set to see the 67th running of the iconic Great American Race, but the Xfinity Series and Truck Series are also in action this week.

The Truck Series race at Daytona — the Fresh from Florida 250 — took place on Saturday night, with Patrick Kilgerman crossing the finish line to take the win. Or at least that's what he thought.

After hailing the win as the biggest of his life, things took a turn for the worst, with NASCAR announcing that his #75 car had been disqualified from the race due to his ride height being too low at the rear.

All three NASCAR series are racing at Daytona this weekend

NASCAR announce Daytona disqualification

In a statement released, NASCAR confirmed the #75 car's disqualification, and which driver had taken the victory with him out of contention.

"The No. 75 truck has been disqualified following post-race inspection at Daytona for being too low in the rear," NASCAR wrote.

"Corey Heim has been declared the winner of tonight’s race."

Speaking to the media after being promoted to first place, Heim said: “Well, it is my first time having this kind of scenario happening either way, so certainly glad to be on the right side of it,"

"It sucks for Parker [Kligerman] and those guys. It seemed like they put themselves in a position at the right time to win the race, but obviously, there is another level to it after the race.

"Grateful to be in the spot to take advantage of that."

