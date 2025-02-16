NASCAR stars in BIZARRE linkup as TikTok sensation makes shock Daytona 500 appearance

President Donald Trump was not the only celebrity in town for the Daytona 500, with multiple NASCAR stars in a shock linkup with TikTok sensation 'The Rizzler'.

With the 67th running of the Great American Race taking place on Sunday, things got off to a very slow start with adverse weather hitting the track.

The rain brought out the red flag after just 11 laps of action, with a lengthy delay ensuing.

As a result, the broadcast team had plenty of air time to fill on Sunday evening and some of it was spent talking about a young TikTok star causing a storm of his own at Daytona International Speedway.

The Daytona 500 was hit with a lengthy rain delay

Who is the Rizzler?

As mentioned, The Rizzler is a social media sensation, with 1.5 million followers on TikTok and over 1 million on Instagram.

On TikTok, the young star — who posts videos with his father — has amassed 35.6 million views and is perhaps best known for doing the 'rizz face'.

During the Daytona 500 broadcast, the FOX team were interviewing Ross Chastain, and it transpired that he had asked The Rizzler for a picture earlier.

Brought the Rizz to the race. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/xiVvOqh6Gz — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 16, 2025

After the picture was shown, the team cut to one of their reporters who was with Cup Series driver Noah Gragson outside of his trailer.

Gragson was joined by The Rizzler, with the two chatting away. The social media sensation even encouraged FOX presenter Chris Myers to pull the 'rizz face' at the end of the interview.

According to social media, after the interview, the young star took time to take photographs with his fans, with the social media sensation proving a hit with the crowd and drivers alike at Daytona.

