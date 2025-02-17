NASCAR announce health update on Ross Chastain and Helio Castroneves after multi-car wreck

NASCAR has announced a medical update on Helio Castroneves and Ross Chastain after their cars were caught up in a huge multi-car wreck at the Daytona 500.

With action at Daytona International Speedway having been delayed right until the night, cars finally completed the first stage in the last hour.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Daytona 500 CANCELLATION made as Michael Jordan 23XI lawsuit update emerges

READ MORE: NASCAR issue HUGE Daytona 500 update after lengthy weather delay

However, although the first stage was wreck free, stage two produced a big one, with several of the field being caught up in the incident.

It all started with Joey Logano's car towards the front having issues, triggering a chain effect that led to Ross Chastain's car firing into the side of Castroneves.

READ MORE: NASCAR stars in BIZARRE linkup as TikTok sensation makes shock Daytona 500 appearance

Issues for the No. 22 on the restart cause a chain reaction further back in the pack. #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/rn7lRfovmw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 17, 2025

NASCAR announce health updates

Unfortunately for Castroneves, the damage his car suffered was terminal and he is now out of the Daytona 500. According to the FOX broadcast team, Castroneves' car was towed back to pit road.

Also out of the race is Ross Chastain, having sustained huge damage when he hit the side of Castroneves' car.

Fortunately, both Castroneves and Chastain were unharmed in the incident, along with Martin Truex Jr., with NASCAR issuing the following health update after they were evaluated in the health center.

"Martin Truex Jr., Helio Castroneves and Ross Chastain were evaluated and released from the infield care center," NASCAR posted on X.

Martin Truex Jr., Helio Castroneves and Ross Chastain were evaluated and released from the infield care center. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 17, 2025

READ MORE: NASCAR driver DISQUALIFIED from race ahead of Daytona 500

Related