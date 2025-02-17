NASCAR Results Today: Hamlin suffers Daytona 500 HEARTBREAK as star takes DRAMATIC last lap victory

After a rain-hit, dramatic Daytona 500, William Byron emerged as the winner at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday night, surviving a huge last-lap wreck to take his second consecutive victory in the Great American Race.

In the end, Byron came home ahead of Tyler Reddick and Jimmie Johnson, with Chase Briscoe and John Hunter Nemechek rounding out the top five, but that hardly tells the story of the race.

Heading into the last lap at Daytona, the fight looked to be between Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric after the likes of Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney had been caught up in an earlier wreck, with the #2 and #11 creating a gap over those behind.

However, due to that gap, the cars behind soon closed in, and as Hamlin moved to the outside row to get a run on Cindric he received contact, with a huge wreck ensuing and going on to gather most of the field.

Astonishingly, Byron made it through and was quite literally in the right place at the right time, with the Hendrick Motorsports star going from ninth place to first on the last lap to take a stunning and unlikely win.

Having won back-to-back Daytona 500s, Byron is just the fifth driver to achieve that all-time, and now joins Hamlin as just the second active Cup Series driver to have won multiple times in the Great American Race.

With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order after 500 miles of exciting racing.

Daytona 500 results - who won the NASCAR race today?

Here is the race result from the 67th Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.