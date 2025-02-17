NASCAR Results Today: Hamlin suffers Daytona 500 HEARTBREAK as star takes DRAMATIC last lap victory
After a rain-hit, dramatic Daytona 500, William Byron emerged as the winner at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday night, surviving a huge last-lap wreck to take his second consecutive victory in the Great American Race.
In the end, Byron came home ahead of Tyler Reddick and Jimmie Johnson, with Chase Briscoe and John Hunter Nemechek rounding out the top five, but that hardly tells the story of the race.
Heading into the last lap at Daytona, the fight looked to be between Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric after the likes of Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney had been caught up in an earlier wreck, with the #2 and #11 creating a gap over those behind.
However, due to that gap, the cars behind soon closed in, and as Hamlin moved to the outside row to get a run on Cindric he received contact, with a huge wreck ensuing and going on to gather most of the field.
Astonishingly, Byron made it through and was quite literally in the right place at the right time, with the Hendrick Motorsports star going from ninth place to first on the last lap to take a stunning and unlikely win.
Having won back-to-back Daytona 500s, Byron is just the fifth driver to achieve that all-time, and now joins Hamlin as just the second active Cup Series driver to have won multiple times in the Great American Race.
With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order after 500 miles of exciting racing.
Daytona 500 results - who won the NASCAR race today?
Here is the race result from the 67th Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Jimmie Johnson
|#48
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|6
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|8
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|9
|Justin Allgaier
|#40
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|11
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|12
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|14
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|16
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|HYAK Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|22
|Corey LaJoie
|#01
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|23
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|25
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|26
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|27
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|28
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|29
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|30
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|32
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|33
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|35
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|36
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|37
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|38
|Martin Truex Jr.
|#56
|Tricon Garage
|Toyota
|39
|Helio Castroneves
|#91
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|40
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|41
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet