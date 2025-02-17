close global

NASCAR Results Today: Hamlin suffers Daytona 500 HEARTBREAK as star takes DRAMATIC last lap victory

After a rain-hit, dramatic Daytona 500, William Byron emerged as the winner at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday night, surviving a huge last-lap wreck to take his second consecutive victory in the Great American Race.

In the end, Byron came home ahead of Tyler Reddick and Jimmie Johnson, with Chase Briscoe and John Hunter Nemechek rounding out the top five, but that hardly tells the story of the race.

Heading into the last lap at Daytona, the fight looked to be between Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric after the likes of Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney had been caught up in an earlier wreck, with the #2 and #11 creating a gap over those behind.

However, due to that gap, the cars behind soon closed in, and as Hamlin moved to the outside row to get a run on Cindric he received contact, with a huge wreck ensuing and going on to gather most of the field.

Astonishingly, Byron made it through and was quite literally in the right place at the right time, with the Hendrick Motorsports star going from ninth place to first on the last lap to take a stunning and unlikely win.

Having won back-to-back Daytona 500s, Byron is just the fifth driver to achieve that all-time, and now joins Hamlin as just the second active Cup Series driver to have won multiple times in the Great American Race.

With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order after 500 miles of exciting racing.

Daytona 500 results - who won the NASCAR race today?

Here is the race result from the 67th Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer
1 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota
3 Jimmie Johnson #48 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
4 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford
8 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford
9 Justin Allgaier #40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford
11 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12 Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
15 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16 Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota
17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
18 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19 Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21 Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford
22 Corey LaJoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
23 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25 Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
26 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford
27 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota
30 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford
33 Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
35 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford
36 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
37 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
38 Martin Truex Jr. #56 Tricon Garage Toyota
39 Helio Castroneves #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
40 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
41 AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

