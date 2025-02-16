The 67th running of the iconic Daytona 500 is set to take place later today (Sunday, February 16, 2025) and the starting lineup has been officially set.

With the Daytona 500 being the jewel in NASCAR's crown, qualifying for this week's race has been a unique process, with several on-track sessions at Daytona International Speedway.

OFFICIAL: NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 starting lineup with penalties applied

For example, the front row was locked out in single-car qualifying on Wednesday night, with Chase Briscoe taking a stunning pole — Toyota's first ever at the Daytona 500. The #2 Team Penske Ford of Austin Cindric joins Briscoe in starting on the front row for today's race after finishing second in that session.

As for the rest of the field, their starting positions were determined by two duels on Thursday night, won by Bubba Wallace and Cindric. However, with Cindric already locked into the front row, it will be Erik Jones to start alongside Wallace on row 2.

The subsequent finishing orders from Duel 1 and 2 set the remainder of the lineup, with the finishers from Duel 1 taking up positions on the inside of the rows, and those from Duel 2 starting on the outside.

With that said and 500 miles of exciting racing to look forward to, let's take a look at the official Daytona 500 starting lineup in full.

Chase Briscoe will start the Daytona 500 on pole

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 official starting lineup

After qualifying and the duels, the starting lineup for Sunday's Daytona 500 looks as follows:

Position Driver # Car No. Team Manufacturer 1st Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2nd Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 3rd Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota 4th Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 5th William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6th Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford 7th Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 8th Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9th Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 10th Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 11th Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 12th Corey LaJoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford 13th A.J. Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 14th Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 15th Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16th Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford 17th Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18th John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 19th Justin Allgaier #40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet 20th Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21st Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22nd Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23rd Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24th Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota 25th Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 26th Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 27th Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford 28th Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 29th Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 30th Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford 31st Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 32nd Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 33rd Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34th Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford 35th Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 36th Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37th Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 38th Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 39th Martin Truex Jr. #56 Tricon Garage Toyota 40th Jimmie Johnson #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 41st Helio Castroneves* #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

*Helio Castroneves qualified via NASCAR's Open Exemption Rule and therefore the Daytona 500 grid was expanded from 40 cars to 41.

