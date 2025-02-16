NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 starting lineup with penalties applied
The 67th running of the iconic Daytona 500 is set to take place later today (Sunday, February 16, 2025) and the starting lineup has been officially set.
With the Daytona 500 being the jewel in NASCAR's crown, qualifying for this week's race has been a unique process, with several on-track sessions at Daytona International Speedway.
For example, the front row was locked out in single-car qualifying on Wednesday night, with Chase Briscoe taking a stunning pole — Toyota's first ever at the Daytona 500. The #2 Team Penske Ford of Austin Cindric joins Briscoe in starting on the front row for today's race after finishing second in that session.
As for the rest of the field, their starting positions were determined by two duels on Thursday night, won by Bubba Wallace and Cindric. However, with Cindric already locked into the front row, it will be Erik Jones to start alongside Wallace on row 2.
The subsequent finishing orders from Duel 1 and 2 set the remainder of the lineup, with the finishers from Duel 1 taking up positions on the inside of the rows, and those from Duel 2 starting on the outside.
With that said and 500 miles of exciting racing to look forward to, let's take a look at the official Daytona 500 starting lineup in full.
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 official starting lineup
After qualifying and the duels, the starting lineup for Sunday's Daytona 500 looks as follows:
|Position
|Driver
|# Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1st
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2nd
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3rd
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|4th
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|5th
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6th
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7th
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|8th
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9th
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|10th
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|11th
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|12th
|Corey LaJoie
|#01
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|13th
|A.J. Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|14th
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|15th
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|16th
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|17th
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18th
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|19th
|Justin Allgaier
|#40
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20th
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21st
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|22nd
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|23rd
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|24th
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|25th
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26th
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|27th
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|28th
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|29th
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|30th
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|31st
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32nd
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|33rd
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34th
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|35th
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36th
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|37th
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38th
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|39th
|Martin Truex Jr.
|#56
|Tricon Garage
|Toyota
|40th
|Jimmie Johnson
|#84
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|41st
|Helio Castroneves*
|#91
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
*Helio Castroneves qualified via NASCAR's Open Exemption Rule and therefore the Daytona 500 grid was expanded from 40 cars to 41.
