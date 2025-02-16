close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 starting lineup with penalties applied

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 starting lineup with penalties applied

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 starting lineup with penalties applied

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 starting lineup with penalties applied

The 67th running of the iconic Daytona 500 is set to take place later today (Sunday, February 16, 2025) and the starting lineup has been officially set.

With the Daytona 500 being the jewel in NASCAR's crown, qualifying for this week's race has been a unique process, with several on-track sessions at Daytona International Speedway.

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

OFFICIAL: NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 starting lineup with penalties applied

For example, the front row was locked out in single-car qualifying on Wednesday night, with Chase Briscoe taking a stunning pole — Toyota's first ever at the Daytona 500. The #2 Team Penske Ford of Austin Cindric joins Briscoe in starting on the front row for today's race after finishing second in that session.

As for the rest of the field, their starting positions were determined by two duels on Thursday night, won by Bubba Wallace and Cindric. However, with Cindric already locked into the front row, it will be Erik Jones to start alongside Wallace on row 2.

The subsequent finishing orders from Duel 1 and 2 set the remainder of the lineup, with the finishers from Duel 1 taking up positions on the inside of the rows, and those from Duel 2 starting on the outside.

With that said and 500 miles of exciting racing to look forward to, let's take a look at the official Daytona 500 starting lineup in full.

READ MORE: NASCAR driver DISQUALIFIED from race ahead of Daytona 500

Chase Briscoe will start the Daytona 500 on pole

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 official starting lineup

After qualifying and the duels, the starting lineup for Sunday's Daytona 500 looks as follows:

Position Driver # Car No. Team Manufacturer
1st Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford
3rd Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota
4th Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
5th William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford
7th Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
8th Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
10th Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford
11th Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota
12th Corey LaJoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
13th A.J. Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
14th Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15th Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford
17th Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18th John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
19th Justin Allgaier #40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
20th Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21st Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22nd Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24th Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota
25th Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26th Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27th Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford
28th Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
29th Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
30th Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford
31st Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
32nd Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33rd Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34th Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford
35th Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
36th Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37th Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
38th Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
39th Martin Truex Jr. #56 Tricon Garage Toyota
40th Jimmie Johnson #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
41st Helio Castroneves* #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

*Helio Castroneves qualified via NASCAR's Open Exemption Rule and therefore the Daytona 500 grid was expanded from 40 cars to 41.

To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week, via FuboTV, click here.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo all set for STUNNING Daytona 500 drive after huge NASCAR rule change

Related

NASCAR Daytona 500 Bubba Wallace Chase Briscoe Austin Cindric
NASCAR Today: Daytona 500 CANCELLATION made as Michael Jordan 23XI lawsuit update emerges
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Daytona 500 CANCELLATION made as Michael Jordan 23XI lawsuit update emerges

  • 2 uur geleden
Daniel Ricciardo all set for STUNNING Daytona 500 drive after huge NASCAR rule change
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo all set for STUNNING Daytona 500 drive after huge NASCAR rule change

  • Yesterday 23:00

Latest News

Daytona 500

NASCAR Race Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • 59 minutes ago
Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 starting lineup with penalties applied

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Daytona 500 CANCELLATION made as Michael Jordan 23XI lawsuit update emerges

  • 2 uur geleden
Aston Martin

Aston Martin officially announce NEW driver contract

  • Today 04:00
F1 News & Gossip

Christian Horner issues stern warning amid Max Verstappen team exit rumors

  • Today 02:00
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton shows off NEW LOOK in behind-the-scenes Ferrari footage

  • Today 01:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x