Daytona 500: All you need to know about the Great American Race

After an exciting Cup Series season opener at The Clash last weekend, NASCAR heads to Daytona International Speedway for the iconic Daytona 500 next Sunday (February 16).

The Daytona 500 is a historic and prestigious event on the US motorsport calendar, attracting top drivers to Daytona International Speedway each year to compete in a race that has become accustomed to high-speed, dramatic racing. Quite simply, it is the sport's Super Bowl.

The 2025 Daytona 500 will be the 67th iteration of the race, with it having first been held back in 1959. Lee Petty was the winner of that 1959 race, with a total of 43 drivers, including Petty, to have tasted Daytona 500 glory.

The winner of the 2024 Daytona 500 was Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, piloting his #24 Chevrolet home ahead of the likes of Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell.

This year's race gives another star the chance to write their name into the history books, but who will it be?

We've looked at the favorites and all of the other key details you need to know ahead of the Great American Race.

The Daytona 500 is held at Daytona International Speedway

Daytona 500 schedule and start times

It is set to be a busy week for the drivers at Daytona, with several sessions taking place from Wednesday, February 12th, through to Sunday, February 16th.

Here is what is happening in the Cup Series and crucially, at what time.

Date Session Time (Eastern) Time (Central) Time (Mountain) Time (Pacific) Wednesday, February 12 Practice 1 10:05 AM 9:05 AM 8:05 AM 7:05 AM Wednesday, February 12 Qualifying 8:15 PM 7:15 PM 6:15 PM 5:15 PM Thursday, February 13 Duel 1 at Daytona 7:00 PM 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM Thursday, February 13 Duel 2 at Daytona 8:45 PM 7:45 PM 6:45 PM 5:45 PM Friday, February 14 Practice 2 5:35 PM 4:35 PM 3:35 PM 2:35 PM Saturday, February 15 Practice 3 3:05 PM 2:05 PM 1:05 PM 12:05 PM Sunday, February 16 Daytona 500 2:30 PM 1:30 PM 12:30 PM 11:30 AM

Daytona 500 TV details and how to watch

Action from Daytona International Speedway is available to watch live on TV and stream throughout the week, with radio also set to broadcast each session.

Below is all the information you need on where you can watch, stream and listen to each session as it happens live.

Date Session TV Broadcast Radio Broadcast Wednesday, February 12 Practice 1 FOX Sports 1 Motor Racing Network (MRN) & Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Wednesday, February 12 Qualifying FOX Sports 1 Motor Racing Network (MRN) & Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Thursday, February 13 Duel 1 at Daytona FOX Sports 1 Motor Racing Network (MRN) & Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Thursday, February 13 Duel 2 at Daytona FOX Sports 1 Motor Racing Network (MRN) & Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Friday, February 14 Practice 2 FOX Sports 1 Motor Racing Network (MRN) & Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Saturday, February 15 Practice 3 FOX Sports 2 Motor Racing Network (MRN) & Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Sunday, February 16 Daytona 500 FOX Motor Racing Network (MRN) & Sirius XM NASCAR Radio

Daytona 500 entry list and lineup

The 2025 Daytona 500 will feature either 40 or 41 drivers, depending on whether or not Helio Castroneves qualifies for the race, or uses his spot gained through NASCAR's new open exemption provisional (OEP) rule.

With that said, below is the full entry list, split between chartered cars and open entries. The 36 chartered entries are guaranteed entry into Sunday's race, whilst the others must qualify.

Chartered entries

Driver Car Team Manufacturer Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford A.J. Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Harrison Burton #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries

Driver Car Team Manufacturer Corey LaJoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford Justin Allgaier #40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet J.J. Yeley #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr. #56 Tricon Garage Toyota Anthony Alfredo #62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet Chandler Smith #66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford B.J. McLeod #78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet Jimmie Johnson #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Helio Castroneves #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Daytona 500 weather

After last year's Daytona 500 was hit by rain and postponed until Monday, NASCAR fans will be sure to keep a keen eye on the weather forecast leading up to next Sunday's race.

Currently, the forecast throughout the week is predicted to be dry. However, as the week progresses and the weekend arrives, showers are forecast with a persistent threat of rain.

On Thursday and Friday, for example, there is just a 23-25% chance of rain forecast, however, this rises to 55% on Saturday with showers expected.

The chance of rain for Sunday is currently forecast to be 37% too, again, with showers set to fall. What impact this has on proceedings remains to be seen.

Be sure to keep an eye on GPFans for daily weather updates throughout the week and leading up to the race.

Daytona 500 tickets

Unfortunately, with the race just a matter of days away, tickets for the 2025 Daytona 500 are sold out.

However, a limited number of tickets for the 2026 race are on sale already, and you can also sign up for pre-sale access and exclusive news on tickets for next year's race here.

Daytona 500 odds

At the time of writing, here are the latest odds on the winner of the Daytona 500 courtesy of Oddschecker US.

Driver Best Odds Joey Logano +1300 Ryan Blaney +1300 Brad Keselowski +1400 Kyle Busch +1400 Denny Hamlin +1500 Kyle Larson +1600 Chase Elliott +1800 William Byron +2000 Chris Buescher +2200 Austin Cindric +2500 Bubba Wallace +2500 Christopher Bell +2500 Ross Chastain +2800 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000 Tyler Reddick +3000 Alex Bowman +3100 Todd Gilliland +3200 Chase Briscoe +3300 Michael McDowell +3400 Ty Gibbs +3500 Josh Berry +4000 Daniel Suarez +4100 Ryan Preece +4500 Austin Dillon +5000 Noah Gragson +5000 Erik Jones +5500 Justin Haley +5500 Riley Herbst +6500 Carson Hocevar +6600 A.J. Allmendinger +7000 Cole Custer +7000 John H. Nemechek +8000 Shane Van Gisbergen +8000 Ty Dillon +8500 Helio Castroneves +20000

Who has the most race wins in the Daytona 500?

Although there have been 43 different drivers to have won the Daytona 500 throughout the years, only 12 can say they have won the event on multiple occasions.

The driver with the most Daytona 500 wins to their name is Richard Petty, taking seven wins in the Great American Race during his career. Petty's first win came in 1964 and his last in 1981. Victories in between came in 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974 and 1979.

Petty sits three clear of Cale Yarborough (four wins) on the all-time victories list, with the likes of Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett, and Jeff Gordon just behind on three Daytona 500 victories.

Current NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin also has three victories in the Daytona 500 after wins in 2016, 2019, and 2020, making him the most winningest active driver when it comes to the event.

