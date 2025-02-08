Daytona 500: All you need to know about the Great American Race
After an exciting Cup Series season opener at The Clash last weekend, NASCAR heads to Daytona International Speedway for the iconic Daytona 500 next Sunday (February 16).
The Daytona 500 is a historic and prestigious event on the US motorsport calendar, attracting top drivers to Daytona International Speedway each year to compete in a race that has become accustomed to high-speed, dramatic racing. Quite simply, it is the sport's Super Bowl.
The 2025 Daytona 500 will be the 67th iteration of the race, with it having first been held back in 1959. Lee Petty was the winner of that 1959 race, with a total of 43 drivers, including Petty, to have tasted Daytona 500 glory.
The winner of the 2024 Daytona 500 was Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, piloting his #24 Chevrolet home ahead of the likes of Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell.
This year's race gives another star the chance to write their name into the history books, but who will it be?
We've looked at the favorites and all of the other key details you need to know ahead of the Great American Race.
Daytona 500 schedule and start times
It is set to be a busy week for the drivers at Daytona, with several sessions taking place from Wednesday, February 12th, through to Sunday, February 16th.
Here is what is happening in the Cup Series and crucially, at what time.
|Date
|Session
|Time (Eastern)
|Time (Central)
|Time (Mountain)
|Time (Pacific)
|Wednesday, February 12
|Practice 1
|10:05 AM
|9:05 AM
|8:05 AM
|7:05 AM
|Wednesday, February 12
|Qualifying
|8:15 PM
|7:15 PM
|6:15 PM
|5:15 PM
|Thursday, February 13
|Duel 1 at Daytona
|7:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Thursday, February 13
|Duel 2 at Daytona
|8:45 PM
|7:45 PM
|6:45 PM
|5:45 PM
|Friday, February 14
|Practice 2
|5:35 PM
|4:35 PM
|3:35 PM
|2:35 PM
|Saturday, February 15
|Practice 3
|3:05 PM
|2:05 PM
|1:05 PM
|12:05 PM
|Sunday, February 16
|Daytona 500
|2:30 PM
|1:30 PM
|12:30 PM
|11:30 AM
Daytona 500 TV details and how to watch
Action from Daytona International Speedway is available to watch live on TV and stream throughout the week, with radio also set to broadcast each session.
Below is all the information you need on where you can watch, stream and listen to each session as it happens live.
|Date
|Session
|TV Broadcast
|Radio Broadcast
|Wednesday, February 12
|Practice 1
|FOX Sports 1
|Motor Racing Network (MRN) & Sirius XM NASCAR Radio
|Wednesday, February 12
|Qualifying
|FOX Sports 1
|Motor Racing Network (MRN) & Sirius XM NASCAR Radio
|Thursday, February 13
|Duel 1 at Daytona
|FOX Sports 1
|Motor Racing Network (MRN) & Sirius XM NASCAR Radio
|Thursday, February 13
|Duel 2 at Daytona
|FOX Sports 1
|Motor Racing Network (MRN) & Sirius XM NASCAR Radio
|Friday, February 14
|Practice 2
|FOX Sports 1
|Motor Racing Network (MRN) & Sirius XM NASCAR Radio
|Saturday, February 15
|Practice 3
|FOX Sports 2
|Motor Racing Network (MRN) & Sirius XM NASCAR Radio
|Sunday, February 16
|Daytona 500
|FOX
|Motor Racing Network (MRN) & Sirius XM NASCAR Radio
Daytona 500 entry list and lineup
The 2025 Daytona 500 will feature either 40 or 41 drivers, depending on whether or not Helio Castroneves qualifies for the race, or uses his spot gained through NASCAR's new open exemption provisional (OEP) rule.
With that said, below is the full entry list, split between chartered cars and open entries. The 36 chartered entries are guaranteed entry into Sunday's race, whilst the others must qualify.
Chartered entries
|Driver
|Car
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|A.J. Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|Harrison Burton
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries
|Driver
|Car
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Corey LaJoie
|#01
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|Justin Allgaier
|#40
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|J.J. Yeley
|#44
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|Martin Truex Jr.
|#56
|Tricon Garage
|Toyota
|Anthony Alfredo
|#62
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Chandler Smith
|#66
|Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports)
|Ford
|B.J. McLeod
|#78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Jimmie Johnson
|#84
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|Helio Castroneves
|#91
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Daytona 500 weather
After last year's Daytona 500 was hit by rain and postponed until Monday, NASCAR fans will be sure to keep a keen eye on the weather forecast leading up to next Sunday's race.
Currently, the forecast throughout the week is predicted to be dry. However, as the week progresses and the weekend arrives, showers are forecast with a persistent threat of rain.
On Thursday and Friday, for example, there is just a 23-25% chance of rain forecast, however, this rises to 55% on Saturday with showers expected.
The chance of rain for Sunday is currently forecast to be 37% too, again, with showers set to fall. What impact this has on proceedings remains to be seen.
Be sure to keep an eye on GPFans for daily weather updates throughout the week and leading up to the race.
Daytona 500 tickets
Unfortunately, with the race just a matter of days away, tickets for the 2025 Daytona 500 are sold out.
However, a limited number of tickets for the 2026 race are on sale already, and you can also sign up for pre-sale access and exclusive news on tickets for next year's race here.
Daytona 500 odds
At the time of writing, here are the latest odds on the winner of the Daytona 500 courtesy of Oddschecker US.
|Driver
|Best Odds
|Joey Logano
|+1300
|Ryan Blaney
|+1300
|Brad Keselowski
|+1400
|Kyle Busch
|+1400
|Denny Hamlin
|+1500
|Kyle Larson
|+1600
|Chase Elliott
|+1800
|William Byron
|+2000
|Chris Buescher
|+2200
|Austin Cindric
|+2500
|Bubba Wallace
|+2500
|Christopher Bell
|+2500
|Ross Chastain
|+2800
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+3000
|Tyler Reddick
|+3000
|Alex Bowman
|+3100
|Todd Gilliland
|+3200
|Chase Briscoe
|+3300
|Michael McDowell
|+3400
|Ty Gibbs
|+3500
|Josh Berry
|+4000
|Daniel Suarez
|+4100
|Ryan Preece
|+4500
|Austin Dillon
|+5000
|Noah Gragson
|+5000
|Erik Jones
|+5500
|Justin Haley
|+5500
|Riley Herbst
|+6500
|Carson Hocevar
|+6600
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+7000
|Cole Custer
|+7000
|John H. Nemechek
|+8000
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|+8000
|Ty Dillon
|+8500
|Helio Castroneves
|+20000
Who has the most race wins in the Daytona 500?
Although there have been 43 different drivers to have won the Daytona 500 throughout the years, only 12 can say they have won the event on multiple occasions.
The driver with the most Daytona 500 wins to their name is Richard Petty, taking seven wins in the Great American Race during his career. Petty's first win came in 1964 and his last in 1981. Victories in between came in 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974 and 1979.
Petty sits three clear of Cale Yarborough (four wins) on the all-time victories list, with the likes of Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett, and Jeff Gordon just behind on three Daytona 500 victories.
Current NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin also has three victories in the Daytona 500 after wins in 2016, 2019, and 2020, making him the most winningest active driver when it comes to the event.
