NASCAR Race Today: The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium start times, schedule and how to watch live
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series begins today (Sunday, February 2) with The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium set to serve as the season opener.
The Clash — known as the Cook Out Clash for sponsorship purposes — has long been the curtain raiser for NASCAR's new season, having first been introduced in 1979.
In its 45-year history, the event has undergone several format changes, as well as a few changes of venue having long been held at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the Daytona 500. In 2022, however, the race was moved to the Los Angeles Coliseum, posing a different challenge to the Cup Series stars.
Last year, NASCAR confirmed that The Clash would be held at Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025, marking the Cup Series' first return to the site since the 1970s.
With that said, let's get into this evening's timings and how you can watch the exciting 200-lap action unfold live.
NASCAR Cup Series: The Clash start times
The 200-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, February 2, 2025) at 8pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:
New York (EST): 8pm Sunday
Chicago (CST): 7pm Sunday
Los Angeles (PST): 5pm Sunday
London (GMT): 1am Monday
Central Europe (CET): 2am Monday
The race will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, with radio coverage also available from MRN and SiriusXM.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Bowman Gray Stadium in some major countries:
United States: FOX Sports
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
