NASCAR Race Today: The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium start times, schedule and how to watch live

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series begins today (Sunday, February 2) with The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium set to serve as the season opener.

The Clash — known as the Cook Out Clash for sponsorship purposes — has long been the curtain raiser for NASCAR's new season, having first been introduced in 1979.

In its 45-year history, the event has undergone several format changes, as well as a few changes of venue having long been held at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the Daytona 500. In 2022, however, the race was moved to the Los Angeles Coliseum, posing a different challenge to the Cup Series stars.

Last year, NASCAR confirmed that The Clash would be held at Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025, marking the Cup Series' first return to the site since the 1970s.

With that said, let's get into this evening's timings and how you can watch the exciting 200-lap action unfold live.

The Clash is being held at Bowman Gray Stadium

NASCAR Cup Series: The Clash start times

The 200-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, February 2, 2025) at 8pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

New York (EST): 8pm Sunday

Chicago (CST): 7pm Sunday

Los Angeles (PST): 5pm Sunday

London (GMT): 1am Monday

Central Europe (CET): 2am Monday



The race will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, with radio coverage also available from MRN and SiriusXM.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Bowman Gray Stadium in some major countries:

United States: FOX Sports

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International

