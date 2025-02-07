close global

NASCAR Today: Driver calls for HUGE change as Trump receives support on CONTROVERSIAL issue

A former NASCAR driver has called for a major change to the Cup Series calendar after The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Danica Patrick issues one-word response as Trump signs CONTROVERSIAL executive order

A former NASCAR driver has backed Donald Trump after he issued a controversial executive order.

Hamlin lands NEW deal ahead of Daytona 500 as JGR issue official statement

Cup Series star and co-team owner Denny Hamlin has landed himself an important new deal ahead of the Daytona 500.

NASCAR superstar reveals Sydney Sweeney friendship

A NASCAR star has revealed his friendship with Hollywood A-lister Sydney Sweeney.

NASCAR team ink MAJOR deal ahead of Daytona 500

Hamlin is not the only one in the Cup Series to sign a major deal this week, with one team also announcing an epic deal ahead of the Daytona 500.

