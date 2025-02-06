Hamlin lands NEW deal ahead of Daytona 500 as JGR issue official statement

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has landed a new deal ahead of the Daytona 500, Joe Gibbs Racing have announced in an official statement.

Hamlin had a strong first outing of the season at The Clash last weekend, finishing third at Bowman Gray Stadium having been in contention for the win throughout the race.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Popular driver issues EXIT statement as lawyer wins $500 MILLION lawsuit

READ MORE: NASCAR team suffer BLOW as official statement confirms shock resignation

Now, NASCAR's attention has turned to Daytona and the Great American Race at Daytona International Speedway.

And, ahead of that race, Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed that National Debt Relief will be the primary sponsor of Hamlin's #11 Toyota Camry XSE for four Cup Series races this season, beginning with the 67th running of the Daytona 500 next weekend.

READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

Denny Hamlin finished third in The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Denny Hamlin gets new deal

According to Joe Gibbs Racing's statement, National Debt Relief are the industry leader when it comes to debt settlement, and are well known for their unique approach.

This is also National Debt Relief's first foray into team sponsorship, although they have previously sponsored in NASCAR previously through various means.

“We are excited to expand our investment in the sport of NASCAR through this partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin,” said Alex Kleyner, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of National Debt Relief.

“As household debt continues to be at record levels in the United States, consumers need to be aware of and have access to trusted debt relief solutions to help them get out from under overwhelming debt.

"As fans watch Denny race to the finish at the DAYTONA 500, we want them to know National Debt Relief could help them drive out of debt.”

Meanwhile, Hamlin touched on his own experiences when adding: "National Debt Relief is going to be a great asset to our team,”

“Growing up, my parents did everything possible to further my racing career, and that was obviously not easy financially. So, I understand the reality that so many people are facing and the uncertainty that financial hardship can bring.

"I’m excited about this partnership and the opportunity we have to promote National Debt Relief’s services that allow people to get out of debt and get their life back on track.”

The above comes just days after Hamlin sounded the alarm about how difficult sponsorship had become to acquire in NASCAR, a revelation he made having split with long-term backer FedEx at the end of 2024.

Hamlin is now set for The Daytona 500, however, which is set to take place on Sunday, February 16, with several events set to be held throughout the week at Daytona International Speedway.

READ MORE: Busch given huge financial boost as official statement confirms NEW multi-year deal

Related