NASCAR legend issues official statement as NEW role revealed

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson has revealed an exciting new career role in an official statement.

A Cup Series legend with seven championships and 83 race wins to his name, Johnson recently confirmed that he is set for a run at the Daytona 500 this year.

On top of that, Johnson is also set to compete at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte in May.

It appears those two drives will not be Johnson's only ventures this season, however, with news confirming that he is set to be the co-host of a new podcast.

Jimmie Johnson podcast

According to an official statement from Sirius XM, Johnson will be joined by Marty Smith — best-selling author and veteran journalist — to host the 'Never Settle' podcast, with the first episode set to debut on February 12.

“It’s crazy that this podcast has finally come to life,” Johnson explained.

“Marty and I have known each other for 20-plus years and he is one of the all-time best storytellers out there.

He’s also hilarious and the two of us have had a lot of fun together throughout the years.

We’re excited to work with SiriusXM and we can’t wait to share some entertaining stories with listeners and have some great guests in their 2.0 version of life on the show with us. It’s going to be wild.”

Meanwhile, Johnson's co-host Smith added: "Jimmie and I have had so many great conversations through the years about life on the track and off it, and we’re thrilled to team up with SiriusXM to create a podcast that will invite listeners into those conversations with us,”

“From racing to fatherhood to business and more, we’re excited to get into it all, and hopefully we’ll enlighten and inspire some people along the way.”

The Never Settle podcast is set to debut every Wednesday on the SiriusXM app and air on Wednesdays at 2pm ET on SiriusXM Nascar Radio.

