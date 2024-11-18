Huge change announced for ICONIC NASCAR race

A huge change for iconic NASCAR race the Coca Cola 600 has been announced for 2025.

The Coca Cola 600 is one of the most historic races on the NASCAR calendar, with the race taking place at Charlotte Motor Speedway since 1960.

Darrell Waltrip has the most wins around the oval, with five victories in North Carolina from 1978-1989.

The 2024 Coca Cola 600 was won by Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell, who narrowly missed a place in the Championship 4 this year.

Christopher Bell was victorious at this year's Coca Cola 600

Coca Cola 600 leaves Fox for 2025

Fans of the Coca Cola 600 will see a major change for the 2025 race, with it leaving broadcaster Fox for Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports have joined NASCAR in a seven-year rights deal, and will broadcast races from the 2025 season alongside Fox and NBC.

The two new broadcasters are set to be responsible for five races each, but Amazon Prime will broadcast the iconic Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Dale Earnhardt Jr will join Amazon and TNT as a commentator, and has been confirmed for the broadcast of the 2025 Coca Cola 600.

Dale Earnhardt Jr will provide coverage for TNT and Amazon Prime Video in 2025

“It is such an exciting time to welcome TNT Sports back to NASCAR,” said Earnhardt Jr. in a statement.

“I remember watching the races on TNT back in the day, and it’s so nostalgic to see them return to the sport and to be a part of their team.

“I’m looking forward to joining their team and also getting the chance to work with Bleacher Report creating content that our fans will enjoy.”

