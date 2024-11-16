Hamlin announces NASCAR retirement verdict

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has offered his verdict on retirement now that the 2024 season is over.

The #11 driver currently races for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series, having made his debut for the team back in 2005.

During a fantastic career, Hamlin has racked up an impressive 54 race victories and 352 top-10s. However, a Cup Series championship has so far eluded him.

Unfortunately for Hamlin, that trend continued in 2024, reaching the playoffs but being cut after the round of eight, thus failing to make the championship four.

Denny Hamlin has so far missed out on a Cup Series championship

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR retirement

After the championship race in Phoenix, it was confirmed that Hamlin and long-term NASCAR sponsor FedEx would be parting ways.

This, combined with the fact that Hamlin is a NASCAR team co-owner these days at 23XI Racing sparked speculation that the #11 driver could call it a day.

It appears this is not the case, however, with Hamlin clearing things up on his Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin Podcast.

Admitting that he only thinks about retirement on Mondays when he 'feels like s**t', Hamlin explained: "Every Sunday, I get in that car and I'm like, 'I got a chance to win.', and that's just something that's going to be hard for me to give up,"

Denny Hamlin (R) alongside 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick

"Surely one day there will be a light switch that flips on that I'm no longer as quick as I was and things like that.

"But I still feel like I can win it and I feel like I can win every week and that's what drives me."

Hamlin's final verdict on the matter suggested we will indeed be seeing him in the Cup Series next season.

"When those that choose to retire, they know. I'm not in the know," he concluded.

