Busch announces switch to NEW racing series with debut date confirmed
NASCAR legend Kyle Busch is set to switch to an alternative racing series, with a date set for his debut.
The two-time Cup Series champion had a disappointing 2024 campaign, failing to make the playoffs or win a single race throughout the duration of the season.
It appears that Busch is keen to get back behind the wheel despite the season now being over, however, with the Richard Childress Racing star announcing a partnership with FloSports that will put him in a Lucas Oil midget car for his debut at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, set to run from January 13-18, 2025.
Ahead of that January race, it has been confirmed that Busch will also compete in USAC National Midget events at Bakersfield Speedway and Venture Raceway, with his first outing coming at the former circuit on November 26.
Busch: The Chili Bowl is a legendary event
At the turn of the year, Busch is also set to take part in the Tulsa Shootout from December 31 through January 4, 2025, alongside his son Brexton.
Speaking out as part of the announcement that confirmed his participation, Busch revealed that the 'legendary' event is something he has always had his eye on.
"The Cup Season may be over, but the Racing season is still in full swing with the biggest events on dirt taking place over the next couple of months," Busch explained.
"The Chili Bowl is a legendary event and has always been on my wish list.
"To be able to compete there, and then alongside my son Brexton at the Tulsa Shootout, is making this year one to remember."
Fellow NASCAR star Kyle Larson is also set to race in the California Midget Championship events this November.
Busch on Dirt! 👊— USAC Racing (@USACNation) November 15, 2024
Recently, @KyleBusch took his first laps behind the wheel of a midget.
See him in action this month during USAC’s @NosEnergyDrink National Midget California swing! 👇
▪️Nov 26: @BAKOSPEEDWAY
▪️Nov 30: @ventura_raceway https://t.co/h3KI7WTJRS
Change your timezone:
