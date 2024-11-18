Jordan-owned NASCAR team announce MAJOR lawsuit update in official statement

The Michael Jordan owned NASCAR team 23XI Racing have revealed a major lawsuit update alongside Front Row Motorsports in an official statement.

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports refused to sign the new charter agreement in September, with the two teams filing an antitrust suit for what they deemed NASCAR’s 'monopolistic' practices.

Both teams will not be recognised as ‘chartered’ in 2025, with a charter guaranteeing them a spot in the race each week and prize money amongst additional protections.

However, in a recent statement released by their attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, the teams' have announced whether they will be on the grid in 2025.

23XI Racing star Tyler Reddick made it to the Championship 4 this year

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports confirm 2025 NASCAR participation

The statement claims that 23XI and Front Row Motorsports will be allowed to compete as ‘open teams in 2025’, whilst the legal process continues.

Their status as an open team means both outfits would not share the same benefits as chartered teams, such as a fair cut from the financial purse.

“We are pleased to announce that NASCAR has removed the anticompetitiveness release requirement in its open agreement, which will now allow 23XI and Front Row Motorsports to race as open teams in 2025,” their attorney Jeffrey Kessler wrote.

“My clients will continue their appeal to the 4th Circuit to issue an injunction so that they can run as chartered teams therefore avoiding irreparable harm.

“Both race teams are pleased that they will continue to be a participant in the sport that they love while fighting to make it fair and just for all.”

