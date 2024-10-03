Jordan willing to ‘FIGHT’ as NASCAR lawsuit announced

NBA icon Michael Jordan has declared he is willing to fight after it was revealed that 23XI Racing have filed a lawsuit against NASCAR.

Jordan is the co-owner of 23XI who run two cars in the Cup Series - the #45 of Tyler Reddick and the #23 of Bubba Wallace.

The team was co-founded in 2020, with Jordan, NASCAR star Denny Hamlin, and Curtis Polk putting their heads together.

The 23 in the team name represents Jordan's iconic number when playing for the Chicago Bulls, whilst Hamlin currently races in the 11 car, or 'XI' in Roman numerals.

Michael Jordan co-owns 23XI Racing

Michael Jordan makes statement

Since their founding, 23XI have gone from strength to strength, winning seven races and claiming a regular season drivers' championship last month, too.

Despite that, it has now been announced that 23XI Racing - along with Front Row Motorsports - have filed a lawsuit against NASCAR.

This comes just weeks after 23XI and FRM refused to sign up to NASCAR's new charter agreement despite reported threats that they could lose their charters altogether if they did not sign.

Statement from 23XI and Front Row Motorsports ownership. Read more here https://t.co/zvseR0i7bP pic.twitter.com/2HGtyawX6k — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) October 2, 2024

As part of the announcement of the lawsuit, Jordan himself spoke out, making it very clear he is willing to fight for what he believes in: “Everyone knows that I have always been a fierce competitor, and that will to win is what drives me and the entire 23XI team each and every week out on the track,"

"I love the sport of racing and the passion of our fans, but the way NASCAR is run today is unfair to teams, drivers, sponsors, and fans.

"Today’s action shows I’m willing to fight for a competitive market where everyone wins.”

