Hamlin issues serious NASCAR warning over CONCERNING issue

Denny Hamlin has issued a stark warning regarding an important issue facing NASCAR at present.

Hamlin — who also co-owns 23XI Racing alongside Michael Jordan — is one of NASCAR's biggest stars and began his 19th full season in the Cup Series on Sunday night with a third-place finish in The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Despite that, the fact he has 54 Cup Series wins and is 13th on the all-time wins list, it was pointed out that Hamlin's trailer had a lot of open space on it in North Carolina this weekend.

This comes after FedEx ended their long-term sponsorship of Hamlin at the end of 2024 having supported him for 19 years.

Denny Hamlin's long-term sponsorship support from FedEx has ended

Denny Hamlin issues sponsorship warning

Joe Gibbs Racing are continuing to find an anchor sponsor for Hamlin and the #11 car heading into the new season, and it was an issue that the driver addressed ahead of The Clash.

"I mean, sponsorship is hard to come by," Hamlin explained to the media.

"Certainly, while it's such an important time in our sport to recognize that sponsorship dollars are not flowing like they used to for sure.

"Everyone has had to adjust quite a bit...and there are certain aspects that JGR has to price into their pricing as well that is probably tough."

Denny Hamlin admits he has concerns over the sponsorship issue

Hamlin continued: "I don't know, it's just part of it,"

"Certainly, having one sponsor for 20 years made things pretty easy and now it is all catching up.

"Is it concerning from my end? Maybe a little bit, but it is probably more concerning from JGR's standpoint."

Despite Hamlin's comments, there are sponsorship deals out there to be found.

Just last week, for example, Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing agreed a new multi-year sponsorship deal with Bank OKZ.

The hope for Hamlin and JGR is that they can do the same in the not-too-distant future.

