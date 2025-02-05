NASCAR star reveals all on Hollywood star and her love of cars

A NASCAR star has divulged all the details on Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney's love of cars.

The 27-year-old actress is best known for her roles in HBO series Euphoria, alongside Zendaya and Maude Apatow, and for recent movies Immaculate and Anyone but You.

READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

READ MORE: Reddick COVERS Jordan logo on NASCAR car with tape in stunning demonstration

Sweeney’s upcoming releases also see her embark on the role of producer, including psychological thriller The Housemaid and an untitled biopic of professional boxer Christy Martin.

However, off-screen Sweeney has been revealed as major petrol head by 2023 NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney, with the actress also showcasing the work on her vintage car collection via her TikTok account Syd's Garage.

Ryan Blaney and Sydney Sweeney are friends having recently spent New Year's together

NASCAR star on Sydney Sweeney's love of cars

In November of last year, Sweeney met Blaney at Charlotte Motor Speedway for a NASCAR racing experience, where she took to the track in a race car.

The two have since struck up a friendship and were spotted celebrating New Year’s together, alongside his wife Gianna Tulio, in an Instagram post on Sweeney's account.

Speaking in an interview with Bob Pockrass, Blaney recently revealed the extent of Sweeney’s love for cars and provided an insight into her collection.

"She loves cars. She’s a big Ford person as well so that’s cool," Blaney said.

"But yeah, she’s really into automobiles and different types of cars. She has an old Bronco, so we got talking about her old Bronco that she built cause I got an ’85 and I think hers is like a mid-70s, early 70s.

“She’s a huge fan of cars and motorsports and it was neat to show her into my world a little bit."

READ MORE: Hamlin issues serious NASCAR warning over CONCERNING issue

Related