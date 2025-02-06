NASCAR team ink MAJOR deal ahead of Daytona 500

close global

A NASCAR team has revealed a major deal ahead of the upcoming 2025 Cup Series season.

A new multi-year sponsorship will tie a key name to a four-team NASCAR outfit for years to come, after more than three decades together.

Joe Gibbs Racing have extended their historic relationship with Interstate Batteries, with whom they first partnered all the way back in 1992.

Ty Gibbs, grandson of former Washington Football Team head coach Joe Gibbs, will drive his third full-time Cup Series campaign, having also done a half-season in 2022 with 23XI Racing.

What is Joe Gibbs Racing doing in 2025?

Interstate Batteries Chairman Emeritus Norm Miller said: “When we first began our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing in 1992, we had around 120,000 dealers comprised of service stations, garages and car dealers that sold our batteries, but we didn’t have a national reputation. Joe Gibbs Racing gave Interstate Batteries national recognition.

"Joe was still in the NFL and coaching in Washington, and then Dale Jarrett delivered our first win together in the first race of our second season.

“We already saw that the partnership was working during our inaugural season together, but that 1993 Daytona 500 win really put Interstate Batteries on the map.

"It helped us secure national accounts because we had strong name recognition among consumers. That recognition remains true to this day as we enter our 73rd year delivering outrageously dependable batteries.”

