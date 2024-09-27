NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

It is finally official. Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 season is over after official news on his future emerged.

After intense speculation that he was set to be replaced in recent days and across the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, his exit from the sport - perhaps for good - has now been confirmed.

READ MORE: RB confirm Ricciardo F1 future with OFFICIAL announcement

READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 REPLACEMENT officially confirmed

Visa Cash App RB made the announcement on Thursday, with an official team statement revealing that the popular Australian will not feature for the team in the final six races of the F1 season.

This takes place imminently, with Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson set to partner Yuki Tsunoda for the remainder of 2024.

But what does the future hold for Ricciardo? A move to the United States to race in NASCAR or IndyCar would be hugely exciting, but at the same time, retiring from racing seems just as feasible.

Below, GPFans has gathered everything Ricciardo has recently said about a potential switch to one of the US' premier racing series, and indeed his future in F1.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'

Daniel Ricciardo has lost his seat in Formula 1

Liam Lawson is set to race for Visa Cash App RB for the rest of 2024

Daniel Ricciardo to NASCAR

Ricciardo's love of NASCAR is no secret to anybody. The Aussie has made his love for the series well-known over the years and one of his heroes is Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Ricciardo lived out one of his fantasies at the 2021 United States Grand Prix after winning a bet with McLaren chief Zak Brown, getting to drive Earnhardt Sr's 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo around the Circuit of The Americas.

But, could Ricciardo ever make a full-time switch to NASCAR? Or even an appearance? Well, it is something he is keen to try.

Daniel Ricciardo would be an exciting addition to the NASCAR grid

"There's things I would like to try and experience," Ricciardo told Tourism Western Australia in a recent interview.

"I don't know, let's say on a competitive level, I grew up a fan of NASCAR. I'd like to drive a NASCAR. I'd love to drive around Daytona, for example.

"But would I like to compete? Yes and no.

"But I also know that it's not what I grew up doing, and I'll probably get smoked so like, I don't know if I need that!"

READ MORE: Haas F1 star reveals HUGE admiration for IndyCar with 2025 drive unconfirmed

Daniel Ricciardo to IndyCar

Another potential option for Daniel Ricciardo now that his F1 career looks to be over is a switch to another open racing wheel series - IndyCar.

The Australian has discussed moving to the series before when he lost his seat at McLaren at the end of 2022, and given his popularity, he would be a huge signing for any team currently partaking in the series.

Ricciardo himself does not sound too keen at the moment, though.

IndyCar would surely love to have Ricciardo on the grid

Speaking to the media at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend, Ricciardo revealed: “IndyCar still scares me," Ricciardo admitted when talking to the media in Singapore, as quoted by the Express.

“I’ve thought about it because I also thought about it a couple years ago when I knew I wasn’t going to start the 2023 season, but I don’t know.

“I know I’m still a competitor. Like, I know I still have a lot of fire in me, but maybe that itch is scratched doing something else.”

READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP

Daniel Ricciardo F1 retirement

Of course, whilst a move to another racing series is always a possibility, there is also a chance that Ricciardo could decide to quit racing altogether.

The Australian has had a fantastic career in F1, winning eight grands prix and finishing on the podium an impressive 32 occasions.

Despite there perhaps being a tinge of 'what could have been?' after leaving Red Bull just ahead of their championship-winning years, Ricciardo has had a career many can only dream of.

But does he have a future in the sport? His comments after the Singapore GP regarding a fairytale ending suggest we might have seen the Honey Badger on the F1 grid for the last time.

Ricciardo is an eight-time grand prix winner in F1

"I also have to acknowledge why I came back after the McLaren stint," Ricciardo explained to Sky Sports live on air post-race.

"I always said I don't want to come back just to be on the grid, I want to try and fight back at the front and get back with Red Bull.

"Obviously, it didn't come to fruition so then I also have to ask myself the question 'Well, then what else can I achieve, and what else is there to really go for?'

"I put my best foot forward, let's say the fairytale ending didn't happen, but I also have to look back on what it's been. Thirteen or so years and I'm proud."

Whatever comes next for Ricciardo, be it NASCAR, IndyCar, another racing series, or retirement, we wish him the very best.

Wherever he ends up, the Aussie will no doubt bring with him the same incredible energy and big smile that made him so popular with F1 fans worldwide.

READ MORE: Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed

Related