Ricciardo F1 REPLACEMENT officially confirmed

Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 replacement has been officially confirmed, with Liam Lawson set to take the Aussie's seat at Visa Cash App RB for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The news broke on Thursday, with VCARB releasing an official statement revealing that Ricciardo has lost his seat after plenty of speculation he had completed his last race in the sport.

READ MORE: RB confirm Ricciardo F1 future with OFFICIAL announcement

As part of the announcement, RB team principal Laurent Mekies said: "Everyone here at VCARB would like to thank Daniel for his hard work across the last two seasons with us,"

"Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile.

"He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family."

READ MORE: Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed

Daniel Ricciardo has been fired from his F1 seat
It remains to be seen what Ricciardo does next

Liam Lawson to replace Daniel Ricciardo

Shortly after the Ricciardo news was announced, VCARB confirmed that it will be young Kiwi Liam Lawson who partners Yuki Tsunoda for the rest of 2024.

This takes place imminently, with Lawson set to be in the car at the next grand prix in Austin, Texas.

Lawson has completed five races in F1 already having replaced Ricciardo at AlphaTauri last season when he was injured, impressing in his short stint in the sport.

Speaking on Lawson joining, Mekies added: "I’d also like to take this opportunity to welcome Liam,"

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson will race for RB for the rest of 2024

"He already knows the team well. He drove for us last season and coped well under difficult circumstances, so it’ll be a natural transition.

"It’s great to see young talent from within the Red Bull family make the next step.

"We’re looking forward to getting our heads down and focusing on the rest of the season together."

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'

Daniel Ricciardo Liam Lawson Visa Cash App RB VCARB 2024 season Laurent Mekies
x