RB confirm Ricciardo F1 future with OFFICIAL announcement

News on Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 future has been confirmed with Visa Cash App RB releasing an official statement.

The popular Aussie has been the subject of huge speculation in recent days that he was about to lose his seat with the team, with the Singapore Grand Prix potentially being his last-ever F1 race.

READ MORE: Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed

It remains to be seen whether or not that will be the case. However, what is certain is that we will not see him in the RB again this year.

It has now been confirmed that Ricciardo will be replaced ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, set to take place next month.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'

Ricciardo's exit has been officially confirmed by the team
Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 career could be over for good

Daniel Ricciardo F1 exit confirmed

In an official statement, RB Team principal Laurent Mekies explained: "Everyone here at VCARB would like to thank Daniel for his hard work across the last two seasons with us,"

"Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile.

"He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family."

Interestingly, the RB statement included no comment from Ricciardo himself.

If this is the end, what a career it has been for the Honey Badger.

READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP

