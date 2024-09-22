F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP

A new ticket has been released by the organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with an eye-watering price tag.

The second iteration of the Las Vegas GP takes place in November, following last year's inaugural event after a 39-year hiatus from the city.

Formula 1 lit up the streets in 2023, with the world-famous Strip playing host to a Max Verstappen victory, and a five-day extravaganza filled with musical superstars and other events.

While that side of the event is likely to be subdued in 2024 according to Emily Prazer (Chief Commercial Officer of the Las Vegas GP), there will still be some musical acts coming for 'gold' hospitality ticket owners, coming with a price of a staggering $13,500.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place in November

Las Vegas GP tickets

According to the F1 website, that insane ticket price gets punters a three-day ticket including VIP bottle service and premium seating, 360° views of the track, all-inclusive food and beverage options, pit-lane walks, access to the newly-introduced Las Vegas Skate Circuit, a dedicated cocktail server and more.

As well as this, fans will get to see GRAMMY-nominated music producer Dom Dolla headline the first-ever LIV on the Grid stage.

The Australian music producer and DJ is best known for tracks including Miracle Maker and Rhyme Dust.

"Las Vegas is known for its world-class nightclubs, and Fontainebleau and LIV Las Vegas are truly taking it to the next level with LIV on the Grid," Prazer said in a statement.

"Guests not only will have the time of their lives with Dom Dolla performing in a fully immersive nightlife venue, but they’ll also get to experience the best of the Paddock Club’s luxurious hospitality offerings."

