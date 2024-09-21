F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton RESURGENT as Norris beats Verstappen
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton RESURGENT as Norris beats Verstappen
Lando Norris beat championship challenger Max Verstappen to Singapore Grand Prix pole position, as Lewis Hamilton romped to the front at the Marina Bay Circuit.
Despite suggesting that his team would struggle to make it out of the second part of qualifying, Hamilton stuck his Mercedes on the second row of the grid, just behind Norris and Verstappen.
George Russell will start fourth, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri in fifth in a boost for the team's constructors' championship chances.
Following a final practice session in which Norris was almost half a second clear of the rest of the field, expectations were high heading into qualifying under the lights at the Marina Bay Circuit.
As has been the case for large parts of 2024, there were lots of drivers competing for top spot, including Carlos Sainz, who crashed out in a hefty shunt in Q3, leaving him down in 10th. His team-mate Charles Leclerc had his lap time deleted and will start ninth in a disaster for Ferrari.
In Q1, Daniel Ricciardo was the high-profile casualty, putting in a time that was only good enough for him to start Sunday's race from 16th.
Speculation around Ricciardo's future has been rife in Singapore, with Martin Brundle suggesting on Sky Sports F1 that this weekend's event will be his last race of this season.
"My understanding is that Daniel won’t be in the car in Austin at the next grand prix, but remains in the Red Bull pool," the legendary broadcaster said live during practice.
Another under-pressure driver in Sergio Perez also missed out on the top 10 shootout, being beaten by both Williams cars and only able to put his Red Bull car in 13th position.
Here are the times from qualifying in Singapore:
F1 Qualifying Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2024
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:29.525sec
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.203sec
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.316sec
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.342sec
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.428sec
6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.590sec
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.689sec
8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.829sec
9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - No time set
10. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - No time set
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Alex Albon [Williams]
12. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
19. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
