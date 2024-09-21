close global

F1 Results Today: Hamilton THRASHED by team-mate as Norris dominates championship rivals

Lewis Hamilton finished way off the time of his team-mate during the final practice session at the Singapore Grand Prix, as Lando Norris thrashed his championship rivals.

Hamilton was around eight tenths behind George Russell, who managed to put his Mercedes up in second despite the team's poor Friday performance.

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen DISASTER continues as Red Bull embarrassed in Singapore

Norris, meanwhile, was almost half a second up on the rest of the field, giving McLaren real confidence that they have the better of their championship rivals heading into qualifying.

Max Verstappen improved on his Friday performance to put his Red Bull up in fourth, but was nine tenths behind the time of his championship rival Norris.

His team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, could only put his RB20 in 15th, once again suggesting Red Bull may lose yet more ground in the constructors' championship fight.

In a bizarre start to the session, a lizard caused a brief pause to running, as it decided to roam around the Marina Bay Circuit, causing a red flag as stewards raced to try and catch it.

F1 FP3 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:29.646sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.479sec
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.785sec
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.849sec
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.913sec
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1.161sec
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.218sec
8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.303sec
9. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.343sec
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.436sec
11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.468sec
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.541sec
13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.619sec
14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.721sec
15. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.794sec
16. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.913sec
17. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.915sec
18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +2.073sec
19. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2.452sec
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +3.006sec

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, qualifying is due to take place later on Saturday, with the championship protagonists battling it out for pole position. The session is due to start at 21:00 local time.

F1 Standings

