close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Outcome revealed after Verstappen and Norris cars inspected post-Singapore GP

Outcome revealed after Verstappen and Norris cars inspected post-Singapore GP

Outcome revealed after Verstappen and Norris cars inspected post-Singapore GP

Outcome revealed after Verstappen and Norris cars inspected post-Singapore GP

The cars of both Lando Norris and Max Verstappen were inspected by the FIA following the Singapore Grand Prix.

Norris dominated around the streets of Marina Bay to take his third grands prix victory, crucially closing the gap on Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

F1 RESULTS: Norris DOMINATES Verstappen as championship battle intensifies in Singapore

Verstappen now leads by 52 points heading into the final six races of the season, while McLaren have a 41-point lead over Red Bull in the constructors' championship.

Norris' brilliant drive was plagued by a couple of mistakes that almost ended his participation in the Singapore GP altogether, and now the FIA have revealed an inspection took place on both his and Verstappen's cars after the race.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'

Lando Norris claimed victory in Singapore
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have sparked up a rivalry in 2024

FIA inspect Norris and Verstappen's cars

The plank and skid wear was checked on both cars following the Singapore GP, a crucial issue that saw Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both disqualified from last year's United States GP.

On top of this, Norris' McLaren was subject to fuel and sample oil checks, with both cars seemingly passing all necessary checks, with no disqualification verdict announced.

It means that the race result stands, with Norris' third career victory bringing him closer to Verstappen and to a first world championship title.

Daniel Ricciardo's last-lap heroics took a point away from his old team-mate Norris for the fastest lap, helping another former team-mate in Verstappen to keep that hefty buffer.

READ MORE: Verstappen and Norris battle produces shock outcome

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris FIA Singapore Grand Prix
Mercedes release OFFICIAL statement as Hamilton F1 appearance cancelled
Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes release OFFICIAL statement as Hamilton F1 appearance cancelled

  • Yesterday 21:00
F1 Singapore GP 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Singapore GP 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • Yesterday 17:00

Latest News

Singapore Grand Prix

Outcome revealed after Verstappen and Norris cars inspected post-Singapore GP

  • 21 minutes ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen hints at LEAVING F1 as champ slams 'silly' rules

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR

Hamlin makes exciting NASCAR declaration after SURVIVING playoff cut at Bristol

  • 3 uur geleden
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo RETIREMENT discussion emerges amid last F1 race rumors

  • Yesterday 23:00
IndyCar

IndyCar team 'DROP' driver ahead of 2025

  • Yesterday 22:00
Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes release OFFICIAL statement as Hamilton F1 appearance cancelled

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x