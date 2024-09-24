Outcome revealed after Verstappen and Norris cars inspected post-Singapore GP
The cars of both Lando Norris and Max Verstappen were inspected by the FIA following the Singapore Grand Prix.
Norris dominated around the streets of Marina Bay to take his third grands prix victory, crucially closing the gap on Verstappen in the drivers' standings.
Verstappen now leads by 52 points heading into the final six races of the season, while McLaren have a 41-point lead over Red Bull in the constructors' championship.
Norris' brilliant drive was plagued by a couple of mistakes that almost ended his participation in the Singapore GP altogether, and now the FIA have revealed an inspection took place on both his and Verstappen's cars after the race.
FIA inspect Norris and Verstappen's cars
The plank and skid wear was checked on both cars following the Singapore GP, a crucial issue that saw Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both disqualified from last year's United States GP.
On top of this, Norris' McLaren was subject to fuel and sample oil checks, with both cars seemingly passing all necessary checks, with no disqualification verdict announced.
It means that the race result stands, with Norris' third career victory bringing him closer to Verstappen and to a first world championship title.
Daniel Ricciardo's last-lap heroics took a point away from his old team-mate Norris for the fastest lap, helping another former team-mate in Verstappen to keep that hefty buffer.
