close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo holds back the TEARS in emotional 'last F1 race' interview

Ricciardo holds back the TEARS in emotional 'last F1 race' interview

Ricciardo holds back the TEARS in emotional 'last F1 race' interview

Ricciardo holds back the TEARS in emotional 'last F1 race' interview

Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo was holding back the tears in an emotional post-race interview at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The race is reportedly set to be the Aussie's last in the sport for this season, and perhaps for good, with Red Bull set to replace him at RB ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Haas F1 star reveals HUGE admiration for IndyCar with 2025 drive unconfirmed

F1 figures such as Martin Brundle and Ralf Schumacher suggested at the start of the Singapore GP weekend that Ricciardo would be replaced by Liam Lawson after the weekend, and the possibility of that scenario became more and more likely as the event went on.

Ricciardo could only finish 18th around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, but was given the opportunity to pit at the end of the race and set the fastest lap, before being given a guard of honor by his team post-race.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'

Daniel Ricciardo is likely to be replaced by Liam Lawson
Daniel Ricciardo's infectious smile has become a feature of F1 in recent years

Is Daniel Ricciardo leaving F1?

Now, Ricciardo has struggled to bite back the tears when reflecting on his career in the sport, a career that has spanned 13 years and seen the Australian claim eight grand prix wins.

The Honey Badger has admitted that it could be the last time he is seen in an F1 car, with no other viable options on the grid left for 2025 if indeed he is replaced.

"A lot of emotions because I'm aware it could be it and yeah just exhausted after the race so it's a flood of many emotions and feelings and exhaustion," he told F1 media.

"The cockpit is something that I got very used to for many years and yeah just wanting to savor the moment," he said, trying to hold back the tears.

While official confirmation has not yet been given, it's looking increasingly likely that Lawson while take his place in Ricciardo's seat for the next F1 race in Austin, Texas.

READ MORE: Haas F1 star reveals HUGE admiration for IndyCar with 2025 drive unconfirmed

Related

Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo Singapore Grand Prix Martin Brundle Ralf Schumacher United States Grand Prix
Outcome revealed after Verstappen and Norris cars inspected post-Singapore GP
Singapore Grand Prix

Outcome revealed after Verstappen and Norris cars inspected post-Singapore GP

  • Today 03:00
Mercedes release OFFICIAL statement as Hamilton F1 appearance cancelled
Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes release OFFICIAL statement as Hamilton F1 appearance cancelled

  • Yesterday 21:00

Latest News

NASCAR

NASCAR star could get SHOCK F1 chance

  • 39 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo holds back the TEARS in emotional 'last F1 race' interview

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

Truex Jr. reacts to NASCAR HEARTBREAK after playoff hopes crushed

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief speaks out on Verstappen TRANSFER rumors as rivals linked with F1 champ

  • 3 uur geleden
IndyCar

F1 2024 driver set for IndyCar test in EXCITING development

  • Today 17:05
F1 Social

Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet points out concerning issue on social media

  • Today 05:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x