Ricciardo holds back the TEARS in emotional 'last F1 race' interview

Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo was holding back the tears in an emotional post-race interview at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The race is reportedly set to be the Aussie's last in the sport for this season, and perhaps for good, with Red Bull set to replace him at RB ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

F1 figures such as Martin Brundle and Ralf Schumacher suggested at the start of the Singapore GP weekend that Ricciardo would be replaced by Liam Lawson after the weekend, and the possibility of that scenario became more and more likely as the event went on.

Ricciardo could only finish 18th around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, but was given the opportunity to pit at the end of the race and set the fastest lap, before being given a guard of honor by his team post-race.

Daniel Ricciardo is likely to be replaced by Liam Lawson

Daniel Ricciardo's infectious smile has become a feature of F1 in recent years

Is Daniel Ricciardo leaving F1?

Now, Ricciardo has struggled to bite back the tears when reflecting on his career in the sport, a career that has spanned 13 years and seen the Australian claim eight grand prix wins.

The Honey Badger has admitted that it could be the last time he is seen in an F1 car, with no other viable options on the grid left for 2025 if indeed he is replaced.

"A lot of emotions because I'm aware it could be it and yeah just exhausted after the race so it's a flood of many emotions and feelings and exhaustion," he told F1 media.

"The cockpit is something that I got very used to for many years and yeah just wanting to savor the moment," he said, trying to hold back the tears.

While official confirmation has not yet been given, it's looking increasingly likely that Lawson while take his place in Ricciardo's seat for the next F1 race in Austin, Texas.

