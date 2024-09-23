F1 Singapore GP 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Lando Norris won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday in truly dominant fashion, closing the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship in doing so.
The McLaren star led from lights out until the checkered flag, shaking off his own demon of losing P1 on the first lap whenever he started on pole.
Oscar Piastri finished in third as McLaren strengthened their lead in the constructors' championship ahead of Red Bull.
Verstappen still holds a 52-point advantage over Norris, however, aided by Daniel Ricciardo who stole the fastest lap from the Brit.
Here is the final classification from the Singapore Grand Prix.
2024 Singapore Grand Prix - Final classification
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +20.945
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +41.823
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1:01:040
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1:02:430
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1:25:248
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1:36:039
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - 1 LAP
10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 1 LAP
11. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - 1 LAP
12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - 1 LAP
13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - 1 LAP
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - 1 LAP
18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1 LAP
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - DNF
20. Alex Albon [Williams] DNF
Fastest Lap: Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: 1:34.486 on lap 60.
