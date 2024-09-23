F1 Singapore GP 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Lando Norris won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday in truly dominant fashion, closing the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship in doing so.

The McLaren star led from lights out until the checkered flag, shaking off his own demon of losing P1 on the first lap whenever he started on pole.

F1 RESULTS: Norris DOMINATES Verstappen as championship battle intensifies in Singapore

Oscar Piastri finished in third as McLaren strengthened their lead in the constructors' championship ahead of Red Bull.

Verstappen still holds a 52-point advantage over Norris, however, aided by Daniel Ricciardo who stole the fastest lap from the Brit.

Here is the final classification from the Singapore Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'

2024 Singapore Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +20.945

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +41.823

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1:01:040

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1:02:430

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1:25:248

7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1:36:039

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - 1 LAP

10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 1 LAP

11. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - 1 LAP

12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - 1 LAP

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - 1 LAP

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - 1 LAP

18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1 LAP

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - DNF

20. Alex Albon [Williams] DNF



Fastest Lap: Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: 1:34.486 on lap 60.

READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP

Related