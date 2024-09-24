'The fairytale ending didn't happen' - Ricciardo drops HUGE clue on F1 future as official news looms
Daniel Ricciardo has admitted his fairytale Formula 1 ending did not happen, offering a huge hint that his career in the sport could be over.
The Aussie is the subject of massive speculation currently amid rumors he has completed his last race of the season - and perhaps in F1 altogether - at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Ahead of the United States Grand Prix, rumors suggest that Ricciardo will be replaced by Red Bull junior Liam Lawson at RB, with official news looming and expected ahead of the American race.
As the weekend progressed, this looked to be more and more likely, with Martin Brundle and Ralf Schumacher confirming it would be Ricciardo's last race, and the team giving him somewhat of a send off once he had finished the race.
Why is Daniel Ricciardo leaving F1?
While no official confirmation has come as of yet, Ricciardo's increasingly downbeat attitude suggested to fans that he will not race again, at least not in the 2024 season.
After the race, the RB driver spoke to Sky Sports F1 about what may come next in his career, stating that he was 'proud' of what he has achieved in the sport through 13 years of association.
"I also have to acknowledge why I came back after the McLaren stint," Ricciardo said.
"I always said I don't want to come back just to be on the grid, I want to try and fight back at the front and get back with Red Bull.
"Obviously it didn't come to fruition so then I also have to ask myself the question 'well, then what else can I achieve and what else us there to really go for?'
"I put my best foot forward, let's say the fairytale ending didn't happen but I also have to look back on what it's been. Thirteen or so years and I'm proud.
"Typically the driver of the day is not something us drivers look too much into, but today I can say it's something I'm appreciative of. That one today means a little something."
