Mercedes star in LATE crash at Singapore GP
Mercedes star in LATE crash at Singapore GP
George Russell faced a heavy shunt into the barriers at the Singapore Grand Prix, leaving his team with a bit of a repair job.
The Mercedes star locked up heading into Turn 8 during FP2 and went straight ahead into the wall, detaching his front wing.
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen DISASTER continues as Red Bull embarrassed in Singapore
It may have brought back horrible memories for the Brit, who also crashed on the last lap of the 2023 Singapore GP when challenging for the race victory.
It also added to what has been a horrible weekend so far for Mercedes, with poor car performance hampering both of their drivers.
The incident took place right at the end of an FP2 session that was dominated by Ferrari and McLaren, with Lando Norris topping the timesheet.
READ MORE: Driver replacement decision confirmed by Haas ahead of Singapore GP
Mercedes struggle in Singapore
The weekend started poorly for Mercedes, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton very downbeat over the team radio after posting a time on brand-new soft tires that only put him in 11th.
Hamilton could also only manage 12th during FP1, while Russell's best result of the day came with a seventh-place finish in FP2.
The team will be hoping for a lot better heading into Saturday, where an all-important qualifying session will take place at a track that is notoriously difficult to overtake on.
Russell's crash didn't end the FP2 session early, but drivers did have to drive around much slower for the final two minutes, with double-waved yellow flags across the circuit.
F1 RESULTS: Hamilton horror continues as Verstappen THRASHED by closest rivals
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull boss Horner shows desperation with HUGE McLaren financial declaration
- 31 minutes ago
Mercedes star in LATE crash at Singapore GP
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR weather forecast: Latest from Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of qualifying
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Results Today: Verstappen DISASTER continues as Red Bull embarrassed in Singapore
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start times, schedule and how to watch live
- Today 14:05
F1 Results Today: Hamilton horror continues as Verstappen THRASHED by closest rivals
- Today 12:49
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov