Verstappen FUMES at Mercedes star in X-rated rant

Max Verstappen has labelled Formula 1 rival George Russell 'two-faced' in a stunning X-rated rant at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Russell was beaten by Verstappen during qualifying for the main race in Qatar, but the Brit was left frustrated by the four-time champion, who was investigated for 'driving unnecessarily slowly'.

Verstappen was penalised for the incident in which he blocked Russell's path, after he broke the minimum lap time set by the race director, enforced to stop drivers bunching up during qualifying and jostling for position.

George Russell was victorious in Las Vegas
George Russell was not happy with Max Verstappen after qualifying in Qatar

Max Verstappen hits out at George Russell at Qatar GP

Verstappen was demoted to P2 on the grid for Sunday's race, and Russell was awarded pole position.

However, Verstappen was left incensed with, not just the FIA’s decision, but also Russell’s alleged commitment to ensuring he received the penalty.

When asked by Viaplay after the race whether he would be speaking to Russell after the incident, the Dutchman provided a brutal response and slammed his rival as being ‘two-faced’.

Max Verstappen blasts George Russell for being 'two-faced'

"I was obviously hugely keen to get back in front right from the first corner. That was also because of how it was handled on the other side. It didn't make sense, the other driver in the meeting at the stewards. I think I have a lot of respect for a lot of drivers, but after last night I did completely lose that with him. I just thought it was ridiculous how he tried to foist a penalty on me. And I was heavily p****d at him for that," Verstappen said.

"Not right now, but you know what? He always does it very nicely in front of the camera, but when you're sitting inside with him in person, he's just a different person.

"I can't stand that and then you might as well just f*** off. I don't want anything to do with it."

Despite the demotion, Verstappen won the Qatar GP and Russell finished P4 after receiving a penalty.

Max Verstappen Mercedes Formula 1 FIA George Russell Qatar Grand Prix
