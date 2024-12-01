FIA confirm late penalty after Qatar Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed a late race penalty after a particularly chaotic Qatar Grand Prix.

The penultimate race of the season, held in Lusail, was controversial for a number of reasons, and Mercedes star George Russell took one of a number of penalties handed out on Sunday.

The Mercedes star experienced a rollercoaster weekend in Qatar, first disappointed to have missed out on pole after Saturday's qualifying, then elated to have been bumped up to the front row following a bizarre one-place grid penalty to Max Verstappen.

The pair were reportedly involved in heated exchanges throughout the weekend, with an on-track interaction between Russell and the four-time champion landing the Red Bull star with an FIA penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly, at the disadvantage of Russell.

Following the main event on Sunday however, Russell was slapped with a five-second penalty, meaning he had still held on to his disappointing P4 finish.

George Russell was reportedly involved in a heated exchange with Max Verstappen in Qatar

Mercedes endured a tricky race all round at the Qatar GP

Russell handed additional FIA punishment

Having investigated the 26-year-old for failing to maintain a 10-car length distance behind the Safety Car, the sport's governing body has now confirmed Russell will also be handed a penalty point.

In an official document from the FIA, it was declared: "The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing and in-car video evidence.

"The evidence clearly showed that Car 63 was more than 125 metres, which is more than 20 car lengths, behind the car in front during the Safety Car period."

