FIA indecision raises questions for 2025 season - Qatar Grand Prix Hot Takes

Max Verstappen produced a brilliant performance to put the exclamation mark on his fourth world title at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The race featured three safety cars and a number of penalties, including a massive stop-and-go penalty for Lando Norris late in the race.

McLaren's misery was Ferrari's success, as Charles Leclerc finished second and ensured the constructors' battle would rage on until Abu Dhabi.

On the other hand, the Qatar GP was a nightmare for Lewis Hamilton, who received a penalty for a false start and then a puncture after hitting a piece of debris on the main straight.

Following another drive through penalty, Hamilton finished the race P12 in a weekend to forget for the seven-time world champion.

A total of five drivers failed to finish the Qatar GP, including the Red Bull of Sergio Perez who once again failed to score a point for the team after spinning on the re-start.

Here's what the GPFans team had to say about the Qatar GP...

GPFans' Qatar Grand Prix hot takes

Dan Ripley - Deputy Editor

The more this second half of the season drags on for RB the more it seems that dropping Daniel Ricciardo has been a huge mistake.

Granted, Liam Lawson is the young fresh face Red Bull want to look at as they ponder over just what to do regarding who will partner Max Verstappen in 2025.

But Lawson's overall form since Ricciardo was axed in Singapore has not been a huge leap in performance - certainly not a huge improvement on the Honey Badger. His silly move where he spun trying to overtake into turn one, led to him finishing behind Yuki Tsunoda right near the back of the pack.

Perez meanwhile continues to go backwards, even if his retirement was not his fault in Lusail. Would Ricciardo really have been much worse than Perez or Lawson in the same car had he stayed on?

Is Liam Lawson really any better than Daniel Ricciardo?

Chris Deeley - US Lead Editor

Decision paralysis is a real thing, and it’s stopped McLaren all-but wrapping up the constructors’ championship this weekend.

We’ve seen some FIA and stewarding controversies in-race before. The infamous Michael Masi decision in Abu Dhabi, apparently inconsistent penalties in incidents between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen this year, and all that jazz. But that fades in comparison to the absolutely baffling display in the middle of this race.

The decision to deal with a wing mirror laying right on the overtaking line at the main overtaking point of the track by simply waving some yellow flags for laps on end and apparently hoping the problem would resolve itself is absolutely inexcusable. There wasn’t going to be a gap for a steward to run and grab it, so what was the plan? Just wave yellows in the DRS zone for the next 25-odd laps? This wasn’t even a case of making the wrong decision, they just didn’t make a decision.

That failure to do the bare minimum ruined Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz’s races, when they ran over debris once Valtteri Bottas exploded the mirror. It ruined Lando Norris’ race, when he was caught not lifting for yellow flags that never should have been waved there. The FIA’s failure to act ruined three of their biggest stars’ races. It actively impacted the title, with millions of dollars at stake. There has to be accountability. There probably won’t be.

The FIA's indecision has perhaps impacted the constructors' battle

Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor

It’s amazing what a wing mirror will do isn’t it?

What felt like three separate races in Qatar provided a rather disjointed viewing experience for F1 audiences, with even the casual viewer surely sat at home questioning what the FIA were playing at.

The indecision of the sport’s governing body has once again intervened at all the wrong moments, and after two yellow flags, multiple race restarts and one rogue wing mirror that started a devastating domino effect for many on the grid, we have now been handed a title fight to the wire in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

The showdown for the constructors’ championship will provide motivation to tune in for the season finale, but given the FIA’s poor form on decision-making throughout the year, I’d be much more interested in a 2025 season where fair racing is allowed to play out all year round and a fight to the line is a result of genuine on-track battles, not a string of ‘what if’ moments thanks to the FIA’s delayed decisions.

Rui Marques presided over the Qatar GP as race director

Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist

Oh Lewis…

It's a phrase I often find myself using during race weekends in 2024, not only after his performances on track but also following his post-race interviews.

Whilst his frustrations are understandable, his increasing negativity in each media appearance has become rather startling, and perhaps has started to impact his on-track abilities.

Phrases such as ‘I’m not fast anymore’ or ‘I’m so done’, have gone past being mildly self-deprecating and have perhaps manifested in his actual results.

Hamilton’s negativity has handed his rivals, his team-mate George Russell more so than anyone, a psychological advantage over the champion with his self-critique only bolstering their self-confidence.

If Lewis Hamilton wants that eighth world title he needs to stop using this negative language, or else there is every chance that his performances will continue to mirror them.

As we have seen with Lando Norris, excessive self-critique can bleed onto the track, and Hamilton is at risk of emulating his compatriot unless he undergoes a mental reset.

Has Lewis Hamilton's negativity gone too far?

