F1 2024 Results: Qatar Grand Prix standings after multiple penalties

Max Verstappen claimed his ninth race win of the year in Lusail, to put an exclamation point on his Formula 1 drivers' championship.

Despite the Dutchman's win, essentially leading from the first corner to the chequered flag, the drama came further down the order after a number of high-profile penalties.

The McLaren star received a 10-second penalty for not lifting under the yellow flags, which saw him tumble down the order and finish the race in P10.

Meanwhile, Hamilton was initially hit with a penalty for a false start, however later ran over a piece debris which caused a puncture.

The seven-time world champion was awarded a further penalty for speeding in the pitlane, and a P12 finish compounded a woeful weekend for Hamilton at Lusail.

Norris' penalty has delivered a major blow to McLaren in the constructors' championship, with Ferrari now just 21 points behind their rivals.

Here is the final classification from the Qatar GP:

McLaren lost out after a penalty in Qatar

2024 Qatar Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:31:05.323
2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +6.031s
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +6.819s
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +14.104s (includes 5-second penalty)
5. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +16.782s
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +17.476s
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +19.867s
8. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +25.360s
9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +32.177s
10. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +35.762s
11. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +50.243s
12. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +56.122s
13. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1:01.100s
14. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1:02.656s
15. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1 lap (includes 10-second penalty)
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - DNF
17. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF
18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNF
19. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - DNF
20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - DNF

Fastest Lap

Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:22.384 on lap 56

