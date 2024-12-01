F1 Qatar Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen wins CRAZY race after huge Norris penalty

A crazy race in Qatar saw the constructors' championship battle take another big swing, with the action behind race winner Max Verstappen incredibly chaotic.

Lando Norris picked up a massive late stop-and-go penalty for failing to lift under yellow flag conditions, dropping him right down to the bottom of the standings with a dozen laps to go.

Those yellow flag conditions were the result of a bizarre decision by the FIA to refrain from putting a safety car out with debris on the track, allowing cars to race past a prone wing-mirror for laps until Valtteri Bottas drove over it and smashed it to pieces – starting a chain reaction of punctures as drivers hit the remains.

Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz both punctured and had to drive a full lap with deflated front-left tyres, dropping them some way down the standings, although the safety car brought out far too late in reaction to the punctures mitigated the damage for them somewhat.

Norris roared through the backmarkers after his penalties, with every point potentially crucial for the constructors' championship fight, one point for tenth place plus one for setting the fastest lap of the race.

2024 Qatar Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +6.031s

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +6.819s

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +14.104s (includes 5-second penalty)

5. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +16.782s

6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +17.476s

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +19.867s

8. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +25.360s

9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +32.177s

10. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +35.762s

11. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +50.243s

12. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +56.122s

13. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1:01.100s

14. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1:02.656s

15. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1 lap (includes 10-second penalty)

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - DNF

17. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF

18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNF

19. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - DNF

20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - DNF



Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]

