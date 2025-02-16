NASCAR issue HUGE Daytona 500 update after lengthy weather delay

NASCAR has issued an official statement amid a lengthy rain delay at the Daytona 500.

With the race start time having been brought forward in order to try and avoid the weather, running got underway as scheduled at Daytona International Speedway initially.

However, the weather quickly began to turn, with rain beginning to fall, clouds forming, and thunder rumbling.

As a result, the caution quickly came out, followed rapidly by the red flag. This has led to hours of delays, although there has been confidence throughout that running will get back underway tonight.

Rain has struck at the Daytona 500

NASCAR Daytona 500 update

It appears NASCAR is going to try and get some more running in shortly, in a positive an exciting development.

As per a statement released via their social media page, the series wrote: "UPDATE: NASCAR has issued a call for drivers to report to their cars at 5:25 p.m. ET,"

"Coverage of the #DAYTONA500 continues live on FOX."

Once the stars are back in their cars, it remains to be seen how long the action will take to get back underway, or indeed if further rain will fall.

The forecasts later in the night look clear, meaning that whatever happens, a finish on Sunday looks likely at this stage.

