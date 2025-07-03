Max Verstappen F1 theories run wild as champion's jet lands in Italy

Defending world champion Max Verstappen has sent F1 conspiracy theorists into overdrive after his jet touched down in Italy.

The Red Bull star has generated most of the attention ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, with his future at the team growing uncertain.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen exit clause 'active' as Red Bull make official driver announcement for British GP

Mercedes have emerged as the strong favourite to land the Dutchman's signature should he decide to seek a new challenge, with the contracts of both George Russell and rookie Kimi Antonelli set to expire at the end of this season.

And fans have taken to social media to add their own commentary to the ongoing drama after Verstappen's million-pound jet landed in Liguria, situated in north-west Italy.

Writing on X, one individual joked: "Picking up his new teammate Kimi."

The conspiracy theories then took a surprising turn, with fans flocking to the comments to suggest Verstappen could be weighing up whether a seat is available for him at Italy's iconic F1 team.

"Nah, I think it's Ferrari," one user commented.

And another claimed the 27-year-old was now 'joining' the Scuderia purely based off his jet's whereabouts, which prompted a fellow fan to write: "Forza Ferrari!"

Max Verstappen has been strongly linked with a move to Mercedes

Verstappen targets Silverstone success

Verstappen will likely dominate much of the headlines at Silverstone over the coming days amid recent reports that his current Red Bull contract contains a get-out clause, but his immediate focus is firmly on keeping his championship dream alive.

He enters this weekend third in the drivers' standings behind McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, but is at risk of being cut adrift following a disastrous Austrian GP last time out.

Verstappen's cause hasn't been helped by the poor form of his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, whose inability to offer any real support to the four-time champion has left him fighting a one-man battle at the top end of the grid.

Both will be hoping for a big improvement this weekend at one of F1's most highly anticipated races of the year.

Despite the location of his jet heading into the weekend, Verstappen has now firmly set foot on the iconic grounds of Silverstone for media day, where he continued to deny any interest in leaving Red Bull at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Ferrari summon Lewis Hamilton to London ahead of British Grand Prix

