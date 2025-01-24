close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: McLaren star joins rival team as official statement issued

F1 News Today: McLaren star joins rival team as official statement issued

F1 News Today: McLaren star joins rival team as official statement issued

F1 News Today: McLaren star joins rival team as official statement issued

McLaren Formula 1 team have parted ways with one of their long-standing drivers following a move to their on-track rivals.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 drivers facing RACE BANS as new FIA punishment system introduced

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has introduced new guidelines for penalties regarding driver misconduct – as points deductions and race bans are now a possibility for repeat offenders.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey handed huge Aston Martin blow in bleak 2025 prediction

Adrian Newey has been dealt a significant blow ahead of his first season at Aston Martin.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA confirm NEW championship points system

The FIA have confirmed a new points system will be in place from Monaco this year after consultation with major stakeholders.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen WARNING issued by FIA steward ahead of 2025 F1 season

Max Verstappen has been issued a warning over his performance expectations with Red Bull for the 2025 Formula 1 season by FIA steward Johnny Herbert.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Formula 1 McLaren FIA Adrian Newey Aston Martin Monaco
F1 News Today: Ricciardo decision reached as Red Bull replacement talks confirmed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo decision reached as Red Bull replacement talks confirmed

  • Yesterday 16:26
F1 News Today: Ricciardo reveals new team gear as F1 DEAL announced
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo reveals new team gear as F1 DEAL announced

  • January 22, 2025 16:15

Latest News

Latest F1 News

FIA steward issues major Aston Martin warning after Newey signing

  • 26 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 driver tipped to make SHOCK exit from the sport

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

FIA introduce NEW pit-lane rule for 2025

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Horner REPLACES F1 champion in test as new Red Bull video emerges

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren star joins rival team as official statement issued

  • Today 06:57
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo teams up with Verstappen as axed F1 star returns - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Teams 2025

  • Unfortunately no constructor data is known yet. As soon as a position is available, it is shown here.
Full constructors
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x