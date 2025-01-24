F1 News Today: McLaren star joins rival team as official statement issued

McLaren Formula 1 team have parted ways with one of their long-standing drivers following a move to their on-track rivals.

F1 drivers facing RACE BANS as new FIA punishment system introduced

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has introduced new guidelines for penalties regarding driver misconduct – as points deductions and race bans are now a possibility for repeat offenders.

Newey handed huge Aston Martin blow in bleak 2025 prediction

Adrian Newey has been dealt a significant blow ahead of his first season at Aston Martin.

FIA confirm NEW championship points system

The FIA have confirmed a new points system will be in place from Monaco this year after consultation with major stakeholders.

Verstappen WARNING issued by FIA steward ahead of 2025 F1 season

Max Verstappen has been issued a warning over his performance expectations with Red Bull for the 2025 Formula 1 season by FIA steward Johnny Herbert.

