McLaren star signs for rival F1 team in official announcement

McLaren Formula 1 team have parted ways with one of their long-standing drivers following a move to their on-track rivals.

McLaren enjoyed a sensational 2024 season as they secured the constructors' title for the first time since 1998.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were unable to claim the drivers' title thanks to the individual brilliance of Max Verstappen, but there was still much to celebrate for the papaya team.

As the 2025 season edges ever closer, the grid is now set with a host of new names joining the sport in a flurry of team switches.

Williams welcome Carlos Sainz to their driver lineup – with the Spaniard being replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari – while retaining their faith in Alex Albon confirming an experienced driver pairing for 2025.

Williams announce driver signing

Williams have made one further addition to their driver fold, announcing the appointment of Oliver Turvey as the team's new test and development driver.

The 37-year-old joins the team as a Le Mans 24 Hours winner and spent 15 years at McLaren in his role as their test and development driver.

“I am delighted to join Williams. It’s an honour to have the opportunity to join such an historic and successful team,” Turvey said in an official team statement.

“I have long admired Williams and watching Damon Hill win the World Championship for them is a moment that inspired me as I began my own racing career in karting.

“The ambition and determination driving this project are incredibly inspiring, and I’m excited for the challenge ahead to help bring the team back to the top. It is a privilege to work alongside Alex and Carlos, who I consider two of the best drivers in F1.

We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Oliver Turvey as the team's new Test and Development Driver 🙌



Oliver will play a pivotal role in supporting Alex and Carlos through the Williams development programmes and simulator operations.



— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) January 22, 2025

“I look forward to using my experience as both a driver and engineer to work closely with the team at Grove to enhance the car’s performance in the simulator and support the race team.

“I would like to thank James, Sven, and the Board for putting their trust in me. I will give everything I have to help the team achieve success.”

