McLaren F1 team announce NEW 2025 signing after major exit

McLaren Racing have announced a new signing ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

The papaya outfit are the reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions having beaten the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull to the title in 2024.

However, they are not resting on their laurels, instead acting quickly to bring in former Sauber team chief Alessandro Alunni Bravi as chief business affairs officer just days after it was announced he would be leaving his former team.

In an official team statement, McLaren confirmed that Bravi's role was a newly-created position that will see the Italian provide leadership across a range of McLaren Racing business matters.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi joins McLaren

Offering further explanation as to why the team decided to add Bravi to their ranks, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown explained: “I’m delighted to have Alessandro joining us with his extensive expertise and motorsport background,"

"Alongside managing our legal and driver development functions, he will also provide invaluable support on all professional driver business management matters, racing governance activities across our various rights holders and governing body relationships and broad business support to all our racing series as needed.

"We look forward to welcoming him to the McLaren Racing family in February."

Elsewhere, Bravi himself confessed to feeling 'special emotions' after confirming the move.

"McLaren is a team I have been a huge fan of my whole life, and it therefore sparks special emotions personally to have the opportunity to now work with such an amazing group of people," he explained.

"I’m so grateful to be joining such a great organisation with the values and culture that are so clear to see from the outside.

"I want to reward the trust and confidence that Zak and the board have put in me by giving my full dedication and effort to help contribute to the continued success, as I believe teamwork is key to everything.

"I am so happy to be joining a team that I truly believe sets the benchmark in Formula 1 both on and off the track, and I can’t wait to get started at the beginning of February.”

McLaren will be looking to defend their constructors' championship in 2025, whilst putting up an even stronger challenge for the drivers' title.

In 2024, Lando Norris pushed Max Verstappen slightly, but it was the Dutchman who ultimately came out on top, winning his fourth consecutive drivers' crown at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

