McLaren F1 legend brushes off Piastri-Norris 'problem'

F1 legend Alain Prost has issued his verdict on the intense rivalry between McLaren's two star drivers.

Oscar Piastri leads team-mate Lando Norris by just eight points at the halfway stage of the 2025 season, as they each chase their first world drivers' championship.

The pair have, for the most part, been allowed to engage in 'Papaya Rules' throughout the campaign, giving both drivers license to race each other.

But that approach has drawn criticism from some - much like it did last season - with a dramatic collision between the two at last month's Canadian Grand Prix cutting Norris' race short.

But Prost - who won three world titles at McLaren in the 1980s - sees no issue with the current strategy in place.

"The championship, that is very difficult when two drivers are fighting for the title," Prost said at Goodwood, according to Speedcafe.com.

"But if they have enough advantage with the other teams and drivers, they are going to let them drive and fight which is the best for the sport.

"If it’s getting closer and one driver or team is much closer, then it’s going to become more difficult. At the moment, I don’t think they will have this problem."

Alain Prost celebrated three world drivers' titles at McLaren

Prost reveals Piastri link

While the 70-year-old stopped short of predicting who he thought would come out on top, he did admit he held a soft spot for Piastri having helped get the Australian into the Renault junior academy earlier in his career.

"I know Oscar much better because I was the one to push Renault to bring him into the academy a long time ago. They did not want to.

"I saw him driving in Formula 3 or even before, and then Formula 2. I like the way he behaves - a little bit like me, thinking about when to do the right manoeuvre for overtaking and being a little bit more clever. I like him.

"You never know what’s going to happen, but these types of drivers normally, they can make a progression."

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari EXIT verdict issued as Brit absent from key event

READ MORE: The F1 move that could see Christian Horner work WITH Toto Wolff

READ MORE: Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

Related