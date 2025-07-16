close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, McLaren, British GP, Britain, 2025

McLaren F1 legend brushes off Piastri-Norris 'problem'

McLaren F1 legend brushes off Piastri-Norris 'problem'

Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, McLaren, British GP, Britain, 2025

F1 legend Alain Prost has issued his verdict on the intense rivalry between McLaren's two star drivers.

Oscar Piastri leads team-mate Lando Norris by just eight points at the halfway stage of the 2025 season, as they each chase their first world drivers' championship.

The pair have, for the most part, been allowed to engage in 'Papaya Rules' throughout the campaign, giving both drivers license to race each other.

But that approach has drawn criticism from some - much like it did last season - with a dramatic collision between the two at last month's Canadian Grand Prix cutting Norris' race short.

But Prost - who won three world titles at McLaren in the 1980s - sees no issue with the current strategy in place.

"The championship, that is very difficult when two drivers are fighting for the title," Prost said at Goodwood, according to Speedcafe.com.

"But if they have enough advantage with the other teams and drivers, they are going to let them drive and fight which is the best for the sport.

"If it’s getting closer and one driver or team is much closer, then it’s going to become more difficult. At the moment, I don’t think they will have this problem."

Alain Prost celebrated three world drivers' titles at McLaren

Prost reveals Piastri link

While the 70-year-old stopped short of predicting who he thought would come out on top, he did admit he held a soft spot for Piastri having helped get the Australian into the Renault junior academy earlier in his career.

"I know Oscar much better because I was the one to push Renault to bring him into the academy a long time ago. They did not want to.

"I saw him driving in Formula 3 or even before, and then Formula 2. I like the way he behaves - a little bit like me, thinking about when to do the right manoeuvre for overtaking and being a little bit more clever. I like him.

"You never know what’s going to happen, but these types of drivers normally, they can make a progression."

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari EXIT verdict issued as Brit absent from key event

READ MORE: The F1 move that could see Christian Horner work WITH Toto Wolff

READ MORE: Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

Related

McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Canadian Grand Prix Alain Prost
FIA penalty prompts cheeky Piastri request
McLaren

FIA penalty prompts cheeky Piastri request

  • Yesterday 12:59
Unseen footage shows McLaren damage after WILD British GP celebrations
Latest F1 News

Unseen footage shows McLaren damage after WILD British GP celebrations

  • July 12, 2025 21:57

Latest News

F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change

  • 12 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Fernando Alonso issues major timeline update over Aston Martin F1 contract

  • 49 minutes ago
McLaren

McLaren F1 legend brushes off Piastri-Norris 'problem'

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull

Why Max Verstappen is responsible for Red Bull's decline

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Axed Red Bull star named as shock return candidate

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA president responds to 'reign of TERROR' accusations

  • Today 08:27
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
150.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x