Hamilton drops STUNNING official Ferrari racesuit picture
Lewis Hamilton has made his official debut in Ferrari overalls after he was pictured in red for the first time in a social media release.
The 40-year-old made his first appearance in Maranello on Monday, where he was pictured at Ferrari's iconic factory alongside team boss Fred Vasseur.
Hamilton will undergo a test in an old Ferrari at their private circuit in Fiorano this week, where the champion will get behind the wheel of the team for the first time since announcing his signing in 2024.
However, F1 fans can hope for a full glimpse of Hamilton in the 2025 Ferrari during pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 26 and 28.
Hamilton stuns in Ferrari red
Now, the seven-time world champion has made his debut in Ferrari overalls, in a social media post following his Maranello arrival.
"First time in red," the post was simply captioned as Hamilton posed in Maranello.
Hamilton spent most of the day meeting Ferrari team members as he received a tour around the factory, as he prepares to launch a bid for an eighth world title in 2025.
The first image of Hamilton in Ferrari red has been highly anticipated since his move was revealed, with F1 fans finally able to witness the legend in full Ferrari regalia in 2025.
