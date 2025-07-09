Lewis Hamilton admits he 'misses' Mercedes amid Ferrari struggles

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has 'missed' Mercedes during his first season at Ferrari, in a stunning admission from the F1 champion.

The 40-year-old's switch to Ferrari was supposed to set him on the path for a record-breaking eighth world title, but instead he has faced one of his worst ever starts to an F1 season.

BREAKING: Christian Horner SACKED by Red Bull as F1 team issue official statement

Hamilton's 11-year streak on the podium at Silverstone came to an end last Sunday, as he was beaten to third by Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg, and was unable to handle his Ferrari in the tricky conditions.

Speaking on the stage in the fan zone at Silverstone, Hamilton revealed that he missed his old team Mercedes and admitted how tough his first few months have been at Ferrari.

"It's mind blowing for me to see you guys with the red caps," Hamilton said to the crowd at Silverstone.

"When I made the decision. I still love my old team. I miss them. I miss working with the crew all the time. Some of these races I go by the engineers room and go by the garage and see Bono and see all the mechanics. It's so much love still there.

"But it was such a big leap of faith to join a new team and it's been so tough this year. So many good things but also, ultimately I'm with a car that I've not been anything a part of developing."

Lewis Hamilton and his former race engineer Peter Bonnington

Was Hamilton correct to leave Mercedes?

Not only has Hamilton been unable to challenge for podiums in the SF-25, but the seven-time world champion has also struggled to fit in at Ferrari.

Hamilton has often endured tense team radio exchanges with his race engineer Riccardo Adami in 2025, which stand in stark contrast to his close relationship with Mercedes engineer Peter Bonnington.

Instead, it must be rather difficult to see his former ally getting on so well with new Mercedes recruit Kimi Antonelli, as Hamilton himself struggles to embed himself at Ferrari.

Mercedes are also rumoured to have been able to master the upcoming new regulations in 2026, and, if these predictions come to life, Hamilton could well regret his switch to Ferrari.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

Related