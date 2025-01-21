F1 champion RETURNS in major 2025 team announcement

A Formula 1 champion has returned to their former team following the announcement of a stunning partnership.

There were many changes confirmed ahead of the 2025 season within the paddock, with Lewis Hamilton heading to Ferrari and displacing Carlos Sainz in doing so, with the Spaniard moving to Williams for the foreseeable future.

After months of speculation, Sainz finally put the rumours of his transfer to just about every other F1 team on the grid to rest by announcing his move to Williams, having signed a contract last year to race with the Grove-based outfit for 2025 and 2026, with the option to extend beyond that.

Having shone during his tenure at Ferrari, Sainz heads to Williams having shared the goal of returning the team to its former glory, the outfit having achieved nine constructors' titles and seven drivers' championships since joining the sport in 1978.

One of Williams' most iconic pieces of machinery was their championship-winning FW14B from 1992, driven to title victory by F1 legend Nigel Mansell for the first and only time.

Nigel Mansell claimed his first and only championship victory in 1992 with Williams

Nigel Mansell's iconic 1992 FW14B is being released as a LEGO set

Mansell celebrates iconic Williams F1 LEGO release

In Mansell’s title-winning season, the Brit claimed nine race victories and 12 podiums in the Adrian Newey-designed car, finishing 52 points ahead of team-mate Riccardo Patrese.

Heading into the upcoming 2025 season, a major release has been confirmed by LEGO, with a huge extension of their F1 range announced, including a new FW14B LEGO version, complete with Mansell figurine.

Mansell drove for Williams over two stints in his F1 career and recently returned to the team to be reunited with his FW14B in celebration of the highly-anticipated LEGO set.

