Sky announce pulsating NEW film based around F1 champion

Sky have announced a new documentary film about the life of Damon Hill, promising never-before-seen footage from the F1 champion’s career.

Hill may be familiar to newer audiences for his work as a Sky Sports pundit, and he worked with the UK broadcaster from 2012 until 2024 providing F1 coverage.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner future labelled uncertain as Aston Martin linked with stunning signing

However, Hill is best known for his F1 career in the 1990s as the winner of 22 grands prix and the 1996 world drivers’ title, where he raced with Williams and was embroiled in an intense rivalry with Michael Schumacher.

The Brit is also the son of racing legend Graham Hill, a two-F1 champion and the only racing driver to complete the illustrious Triple Crown of Motorsport - achieved by winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Indy 500 and the F1 world championship/the Monaco Grand Prix (which Hill Sr won five times in the 1960s, dubbed Mr Monaco).

In July, a new documentary, HILL, is set to be released exclusively on Sky, which will take fans behind the scenes of Hill's journey to championship success, as he also explores the pressures of living up to his legendary name.

When will HILL be released on Sky?

Damon Hill won the 1996 F1 world championship

HILL will air exclusively on Sky and NOW on Wednesday, July 2 2025 and will document his journey from motorcycle racing - financed by his work as a labourer despite his famous name - all the way into F1.

The 1996 world champion competed in an era dominated by F1 legends including Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and, of course, Schumacher - with their controversial 1994 title fight taking centre stage in the documentary.

HILL will also provide fans with an insight into the champion's personal life, including interviews with his wife Georgie and footage from his family life.

Naturally, the film will touch on the passing of Hill’s father, Graham, who died in a plane crash in 1975 when Damon was just 15-years-old, and the impact of his legacy on the younger Hill’s racing career.

Any F1 documentary set in the 1990s would be incomplete without Murray Walker’s voice punctuating the racing action, with the late commentator's spine tingling words - ‘and I've got to stop because I've got a lump in my throat’ - heard at the end of the trailer, as Hill crossed the finish line in Japan in 1996 to finally win the world championship.

“This film is a highly personal telling of my life and Formula One career. It reveals my real motivation to succeed and how the death of my father, Graham Hill, affected me,” Hill said.

“It is also a tale of trying to win a world championship, racing against the toughest competitors in an ultra-uncompromising world, the tension that placed on my family and how I tried to keep a balanced perspective against a backdrop of chaos and stress.

“I know I’m biased but I think you will love this film whether you are a total Formula One nut, or just someone looking for a great uplifting film to watch. I’m really proud of how this film turned out. I think it’s a real gem.”

HILL is produced by Simon Lazenby and Victoria Barrell of Sylver Entertainment, alongside Cora Palfrey & Luc Roeg of Independent Entertainment, whilst BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Alex Holmes directed the feature.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief Christian Horner tipped for seismic F1 team switch

Related