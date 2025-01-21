New F1 project confirmed for 2025 with driver release announcement

A major driver release has been announced by Sky F1 following a shocking exit last season.

2024 was a hectic year for the driver transfer market, with Lewis Hamilton's departure from Mercedes kickstarting 'silly season' a lot earlier than usual ahead of his move to Ferrari.

Hamilton's arrival at the Scuderia displaced Carlos Sainz at the Italian outfit, with the Spaniard having now officially started his tenure at Williams.

The Grove-based outfit are determined to get back to winning ways having previously secured nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles thanks to a run of iconic driver signings and Adrian Newey-designed cars.

Newey worked at the team between 1991 and 1996, making a huge contribution to the team's championship success from 1980 until their last title victory in 1997 with Jacques Villeneuve.

Jacques Villeneuve secured Williams' most recent championship victory in 1997

Damon Hill secured both the drivers' and constructors' titles with Williams in 1996

Sky reveal Damon Hill release following F1 exit

Now, following the announcement that former Williams F1 driver Damon Hill will no longer work as a Sky F1 pundit, the UK broadcaster has announced the acquisition of an upcoming release focused on the legendary driver's career.

A 90-minute documentary titled 'Hill' will premiere on Sky Documentaries and be added to streaming service NOW later this year.

The release was produced by Sky's very own F1 presenter, Simon Lazenby, and offers exclusive interviews with Hill's family, providing a unique insight into his journey in F1, infamous rivalry with icon Michael Schumacher and his own experience of dealing with the loss of his father, fellow F1 champion Graham Hill.

Simon Lazenby (Left) has been a presenter for Sky F1 since 2012

The release will also dive into how the former Williams star dealt with the death of another icon of the sport, Ayrton Senna, who tragically lost his life at the age of 34, racing as Hill's team-mate.

Speaking on the titular project, Hill said: "Alex [Sky's acquisition manager], Simon [Lazenby] and the team have done a really terrific job of unravelling the tangle of my life and career.

"It was an unconventional route to the top, but all the more interesting for that, I think. Having watched the film, the overwhelming feeling is one of relief. Not so much that the film is finally complete - seven years after that initial fateful chat with Simon in Canada - but more that I do not have to go through my racing career all over again!

"It’s exhausting to relive all the dramas and alarming to reflect on all the good luck that I must have had to survive, let alone succeed. Whether my story inspires someone else to become an F1 World Champion, or is an object lesson in how not to do it, I’m not sure. I’ll leave you to draw your own conclusions!”

Producer and pundit Lazenby also spoke on the upcoming release, stating: "We were in Montreal airport waiting for our flight home following the Canadian Grand Prix in 2018. Over a beer with some friends, Damon and I were talking about sports documentaries we had enjoyed when he reminded us that his story was a pretty good one.

"Seven years later and here we are, excited about the release of a film that has been a labour of love for all involved. It’s the end of a very long journey that we hope will be worth it for the audience because it really is an incredible story told beautifully by our director Alex Holmes and editor Cinzia Baldessari."

