Striking F1 event RETURNS with popular London venue

Formula 1 has returned with a popular venture, offering millions of fans that the sport has garnered over the past 74 years a unique insight into its rich history.

Since Netflix released the now infamous Drive to Survive documentary series in 2019, interest in the pinnacle of motorsport has grown exponentially, and continues to draw in an entirely new demographic year on year.

In 2017, Liberty Media acquired ownership of F1, their aim of building the sport's brand, particularly in the US market, at the forefront of their plan, much aided by the popular Netflix series which packaged the most entertaining moments of each season of the adrenaline-fuelled championship - what's not to love?

With the internet at our fingertips and new fans seeking an outlet to get them up to speed with the almost 75 years of background knowledge, drama and developments, what better than the F1 Exhibition, a carefully articulated production full of the most iconic moments in motorsport, along with exclusive footage, interviews and physical machinery to encapsulate all you need to know about F1.

The F1 exhibition showcases the sport's illustrious history

F1 exhibition lands in London

The popular exhibition has now returned, its latest venue bringing the joy of motorsport to London, prompting fans from all over the UK to make the pilgrimage to the ExCel Centre.

Having previously visited Madrid, Toronto and Vienna, the exhibition’s pattern of choosing locations which are already well intertwined with the world of motorsport has continued at London's ExCel, which also hosts the Formula E championship finale.

The Spanish capital was the first city to host the exhibition, inhabiting IFEMA Madrid ahead of the venue's potential debut hosting the Madrid Grand Prix, which is rumoured to be joining the calendar from 2026.

GPFans visited the F1 Exhibition in London to see what all the fuss is about and why it's the perfect gift for any sporting fan in your life!

The F1 exhibition has arrived in London offering fun for all the family

Something for everyone at the F1 Exhibition

Since opening its doors to the capital city in August this year, the F1 exhibition has welcomed thousands of fans, offering fun for all the family.

Having pitched up in the heart of London, the exhibition offers fans a unique insight into and a behind-the-scenes look at one of the world's most exhilarating sports.

The experience itself perfectly captures the adrenaline-fuelled world of motorsport, providing something for everyone whether that be mind-blowing stats, showstopping machinery or F1 explainers from some of your favourite faces in the paddock from days past and present.

Consisting of six captivating rooms, the exhibition covers all manner of F1 origin stories from the inception of the championship, to a deep dive on some of the sport’s most captivating rivalries.

You can look but you CAN touch

Upon entry, the security and staff at the exhibition were friendly and informative, offering lockers for a small fee should you wish to safely stow away your possessions and surrender yourself to the real hands-on nature of the experience.

The F1 exhibition has many immersive elements, with the main attraction for many fans likely to be the simulator experience, which is best booked in advance for an additional fee to avoid disappointment or large queues on the day.

Jump at the chance to see if you’ve got what it takes to challenge some of F1’s greats with a fastest lap, and if you channel your inner champion, you could even make it to the top of the leaderboard.

F1 champion Damon Hill enjoying the interactive elements of the exhibition

As if that wasn't enough to convince you to grab a ticket, the London edition of the exhibition features an exclusive collaboration with the Silverstone Museum to pay homage to the British Grand Prix.

Book your tickets now to avoid disappointment and see the iconic Silverstone trophy in real life before the exhibition leaves the UK.

F1 icons remembered

Some of the most memorable elements of the F1 exhibition come when paying tribute to icons of the sport, whether that be showcasing unique artefacts from modern stars such as Lewis Hamilton, or replaying some of the sport's fiercest rivalries such as David Coulthard vs Michael Schumacher.

The F1 exhibition showcases some of the sport's fiercest rivalries, including that of Michael Schumacher and David Coulthard

With visual prompts that play out the highlights of F1's on-track drama, interactive activities that capture the imagination of any fan young or old, and exhibits which can only be seen for a limited time at the ExCel Centre, any fan would regret not visiting the F1 exhibition while it remains in London.

With the venue announcing a contract extension until March 2025, there is no better time than now to secure your tickets for yourself or the F1 fan in your life, just in time for Christmas.

