FIA confirm NEW TV deal ahead of upcoming season

The FIA have issued a huge announcement for the 2024/2025 Formula E season.

Formula E is an all-electric racing series, which has held FIA world championship status since 2020 despite bursting onto the motorsport scene in 2014.

Since then the Formula E calendar has swelled, with races hosted at a variety of street tracks in locations such as Tokyo, Berlin, Jakarta and London.

Furthermore, the series' teams boast iconic names in motorsport from Andretti to McLaren, with former F1 driver Pascal Wehrlein winning the 2023/2024 title with Porsche this year.

Formula E will host its 11th season in 2024/2025
Pascal Wehrlein was crowned Formula E champion this year

Formula E confirm broadcast partnership with ITV

The FIA have announced Formula E's new free-to-air broadcast deal for the 2024/2025 season in the UK, which will show all 16 races and qualifying sessions on ITV4 and ITVX.

Season 11 starts on December 7 in Sao Paulo, and will be the first race shown live on ITV4, in a major move for the series which previously aired on TNT Sports.

Nicki Shields will undertake the role as lead presenter of the coverage, alongside Sky Sports F1’s Karun Chandhok, David Coulthard and Billy Monger.

“We’re delighted to offer UK and Ireland fans even greater access to our incredible championship via our two fantastic media partners - TNT Sport and now ITV - giving them more ways to watch and taking them even closer to the sport,” Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E, said.

"With our new post-race weekend highlights show on ITV, fans will be able to get bespoke content directly from the paddock helping educate, excite and entertain new and loyal fans alike. We can’t wait to bring our fans more track-side action and continue to grow the sport.”

Mercedes McLaren FIA F1 Hamilton Formula E
