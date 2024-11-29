Hamilton, Verstappen and 15 other F1 drivers under INVESTIGATION at the Qatar Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and 15 other Formula 1 drivers are under investigation by the FIA at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Mercedes star Hamilton and Red Bull rival Verstappen are among the 17 drivers that were placed under investigation during sprint qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit for breaking the maximum delta time.
New FIA race director Rui Marques confirmed in an official document before the session that a minimum lap time of 1:40.0 must be followed in order to try and avoid the field bunching up during sessions.
It now appears that a host of drivers have fallen foul of that rule, with the stewards set to investigate the alleged infractions after the session.
17 drivers under FIA investigation in Qatar
Among the alleged infringers, both Red Bull drivers, both McLaren drivers and both Ferraris are under investigation amid a fierce championship battle.
Verstappen has already sealed drivers' championship success, achieved last time out at the Las Vegas GP, but there is a three-way fight for the constructors' championship.
McLaren, currently chasing a first constructors' title since 1998, lead Ferrari by 24 points going into the final two events, while Red Bull are 53 points behind McLaren in third.
George Russell, Kevin Magnussen, Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Valtteri Bottas, Alex Albon, Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda, Franco Colapinto, and Zhou Guanyu were the 10 other drivers who were put under investigation during sprint qualifying.
