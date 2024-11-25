F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Lusail

After an exciting weekend in Las Vegas, Formula 1 heads to the Lusail International Circuit this weekend for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

It should be an incredibly exciting few days in Qatar, too, with fans able to look forward to an F1 sprint on Saturday on top of Sunday's grand prix.

Of course, the drivers' championship is now wrapped up after Max Verstappen did enough to secure his fourth consecutive title in Vegas, but it is very much all to play for in the constructors' championship.

Heading to Qatar, McLaren maintain their lead at the top of the constructors' standings, but Ferrari and Red Bull will still hold hopes of a late charge. Ferrari are currently 24 points behind their papaya rivals, with Red Bull further back and trailing the constructors' leaders by 53 points at this stage.

With that said, after a chilly weekend in Las Vegas, how is the weather looking in Qatar?

Max Verstappen wrapped up his fourth F1 championship in Las Vegas

McLaren continue to lead the constructors' standings heading to Qatar

Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, November 29: FP1 & Sprint Qualifying

Whilst cold temperatures wreaked havoc with tyre grip in Las Vegas this past weekend, that does not look like it will be an issue heading to Qatar.

With FP1 kicking off on Friday at 4:30 pm local time, temperatures in Lusail are expected to be around the 24 degrees Celsius mark.

That will drop slightly when sprint qualifying gets underway later in the evening at 8:30 pm, with temperatures then expected to be at approximately 19 degrees Celsius.

There is a 0-1% chance of rain throughout the sessions in Lusail.

Saturday, November 30: Sprint & Qualifying

For Saturday's sprint and grand prix qualifying, the situation is set to remain fairly similar.

The sprint is set to get underway at 5 pm local time and qualifying at 9 pm local time, with temperatures of 22 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius forecast respectively.

Once again, the threat of rain is almost non-existent, with a 0-1% chance of precipitation.

Sunday, December 1: Race

Yet again on Sunday, temperatures are expected to remain in a very similar range.

That means that when the lights go out at 7 pm local time at the Lusail International Circuit, temperatures are predicted to be around the 21 degrees Celsius mark.

Once again, the chances of rain are next to none, with just a 1% chance of precipitation during Sunday's grand prix, while wind speeds will also remain low throughout the weekend's action.

Be sure to keep an eye on this article throughout the week and across the Qatar Grand Prix weekend as we keep the above updated.

