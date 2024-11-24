F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
The Las Vegas Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen claim the 2024 Formula 1 world championship and a fourth world title.
Verstappen only had to finish above title rival Lando Norris to win in Las Vegas, which is exactly what he did, securing a P5 finish.
Norris, on the other hand, only managed P6, as McLaren waved goodbye to their hopes of a drivers' title and turn their attention to the constructors'.
Mercedes also emerged from Las Vegas triumphant, with George Russell leading Lewis Hamilton to a stunning 1-2 in a dominant weekend for the team.
The Ferrari of Carlos Sainz completed the podium, and the team remain ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' standings.
Sergio Perez only managed a P10 finish after his Q1 exit on Friday night, but all attention will turn to his team-mate who joins the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost on four world titles.
Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly both retired from the race with power unit issues for the Williams and Alpine, compounding a miserable weekend for both teams'.
Here is the final classification from the Las Vegas GP:
2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Final classification
1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:22:05.969
2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +7.313s
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +11.906s
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +14.283s
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +16.582s
6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +43.385s
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +51.365s
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +59.808s
9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +62.808s
10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +63.114s
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +69.195s
12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +69.803s
13. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +74.085s
14. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +75.172s
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +84.102s
16. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +91.005s
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1 lap
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap
19. Alex Albon [Williams] - DNF
20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - DNF
Fastest Lap
Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:34.876 on lap 50
