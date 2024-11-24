F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The Las Vegas Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen claim the 2024 Formula 1 world championship and a fourth world title.

Verstappen only had to finish above title rival Lando Norris to win in Las Vegas, which is exactly what he did, securing a P5 finish.

Norris, on the other hand, only managed P6, as McLaren waved goodbye to their hopes of a drivers' title and turn their attention to the constructors'.

Mercedes also emerged from Las Vegas triumphant, with George Russell leading Lewis Hamilton to a stunning 1-2 in a dominant weekend for the team.

The Ferrari of Carlos Sainz completed the podium, and the team remain ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

Sergio Perez only managed a P10 finish after his Q1 exit on Friday night, but all attention will turn to his team-mate who joins the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost on four world titles.

Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly both retired from the race with power unit issues for the Williams and Alpine, compounding a miserable weekend for both teams'.

Max Verstappen celebrated his fourth world title in Las Vegas

Here is the final classification from the Las Vegas GP:

2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Final classification

1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:22:05.969

2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +7.313s

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +11.906s

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +14.283s

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +16.582s

6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +43.385s

7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +51.365s

8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +59.808s

9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +62.808s

10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +63.114s

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +69.195s

12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +69.803s

13. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +74.085s

14. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +75.172s

15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +84.102s

16. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +91.005s

17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1 lap

18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap

19. Alex Albon [Williams] - DNF

20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - DNF



Fastest Lap

Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:34.876 on lap 50



